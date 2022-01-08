There was no relief from biting cold in Himachal as rains and snow continued relentlessly for fourth consecutive day, bringing down the temperatures across the state. On Friday, two people were killed in weather-related incidents in Chamba and Shimla districts while three people were injured.

In Chamba, a 24-year-old youth died and two others were injured when the car they were travelling in was hit by a rolling boulder. The incident took place at Alerh near Dalhousie town. The victim has been identified as Saurav, a resident of Nurpur. In another incident, one person was killed after and other injured after their car fell into a gorge in Nerwa of Shimla district. The victim has been identified as Rajesh , 33.

Meanwhile, more than 180 roads are blocked for the traffic across the state due to snow and rains. Maximum 137 are closed in Lahaul-Spiti district, 18 in Mandi and 16 in Kinnaur.

Eighty electricity transformers are also out of order and seven water supply schemes have been hit.

As per the data released by state emergency operation centre, remote Pangi valley in Chamba experienced around 2 feet snowfall, Rackchham in Kinnaur got 5 inches of snow and Kalpa and Sangla 3 inches each. Rohtang Pass and Jalori Pass got three-an-half feet snow. Udaipur in Lahaul-Spiti got a foot of snowfall, Koksar 7 inches, Tindi 8 inches, Darcha, Losar and Jahalma 6 inches each and Kaza and Gondhla 5 inches.

Minimum temperatures have also dropped across the state. At minus 9 degrees Celsius, Keylong was the coldest place in the state followed by Kalpa at minus 4 degrees. Kufri was cold at minus 1 degree C while Manali and Shimla shivered at 0 degrees C and 3.2 degrees C, respectively. Dalhousie saw a minimum temperature of 1.5 degrees whereas Dharamshala and Palampur 4.2 and 6.5 degrees C, respectively.

The MeT department has forecast bad weather till January 11. A yellow alert has been sounded for heavy rains and snowfall on January 8 and 9.

Avalanche alert issued in Kashmir, heavy snowfall predicted

Heavy rains, snow lash J&K, slides shut Jammu-Srinagar highway in Ramban

HT Correspondent

JAMMU:

The 278 km long Jammu-Srinagar national highway, the only all weather surface link that connects Kashmir with the rest of India, was closed for traffic on Friday evening following massive slides at three to four places in Ramban district, said officials.

Heavy rains and snow continue to lash the region.

SSP traffic national highway, Shabir Malik said, “Heavy rains triggered fresh landslides at Duggi Pulli ,Cafetaria Morh ,Sita Ram Passi and Magerkot. As a result the highway has been blocked.”

He informed that till Friday afternoon the traffic authorities cleared the vehicles for Srinagar and Jammu.

“However, heavy rains in the evening triggered fresh slides and as of now we have 20 to 25 light motor vehicles stranded in Ramban. Around 300 trucks carrying essentials to Valley have been parked in a parking lot in Ramban.”

Malik said in view of inclement weather and red alert issued by the Met office, the traffic will remain suspended on Saturday.

Earlier during the morning traffic on was getting intermittently blocked due to shooting stones, mudslides and slush triggered by the incessant rains at Cafeteria Morh.

The traffic authorities have fixed cut off timing of 1pm from Qaziqund and Udhampur for fresh traffic in view of the inclement weather.

However, the pilgrimage to famous cave shrine of Mata Vaishno Devi was restored on Friday morning but it was again suspended in the evening around 6 pm.

Officials said, the yatra was suspended around 6 pm on Friday till 6 am on Saturday.

“After overnight suspension, it will be restored in the morning. The decision to suspend the pilgrimage after sunset has been taken because of the hostile weather conditions and poor visibility,” they said.

They also informed that the chopper service to the shrine remained suspended for the third consecutive day.

“Battery car service also remains suspended following a minor landslide on Himkoti Marg. The pilgrimage is being allowed during the day time from old traditional route,” they added.

The Met Office on Friday issued a red alert for Friday night and Saturday.

“Expect further increase in the intensity of rain and snow as the day progresses with main intensity of heavy to very heavy rain and during Friday night and on Saturday. Gradual improvement is expected from Sunday morning,” said Sonam Lotus, director of the Met office.

“People are again requested not to venture in avalanche prone area,” he added.