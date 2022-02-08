No scheme will be stopped due to financial constraints: Haryana CM Khattar

Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Monday said “no scheme will be stopped due to financial constraints” and reiterated that all-around development of the state was the first priority of the BJP-JJP coalition government.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

He was addressing a pre-budget consultation with his Cabinet ministers and administrative secretaries at the judicial academy in Chandigarh, a practice that the chief minister had started three years ago.

Deputy CM Dushyant Chautala and other cabinet and state ministers along with chief secretary Sanjeev Kaushal, chief principal secretary to CM DS Dhesi, additional chief secretary (ACS-Finance) TVSN Prasad and other administrative secretaries also shared their suggestions for the budget (2022-23). All ministers, MLAs, administrative secretaries and other stakeholders were asked to send their suggestions in writing and some of them were included in the state’s budget.

The chief minister said that the accessibility of new schemes for the common man should be made hassle free with the use of better technology so that ease of living can be realised.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Khattar directed the administrative secretaries to prepare welfare schemes while paying special attention to farmers, agriculture, animal husbandry, fisheries, irrigation, health, and transport.

He directed panchayats and urban local bodies to conduct separate pre-budget consultation meetings with their stakeholders.