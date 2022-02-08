Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
No scheme will be stopped due to financial constraints: Haryana CM Khattar

Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar held a pre-budget meeting during which he said no scheme will be stopped due to financial constraints
Khattar was addressing a pre-budget meeting with his Cabinet ministers and administrative secretaries at the judicial academy in Chandigarh, a practice that the Haryana CM had started three years ago. (Representative Image/HT File)
Published on Feb 08, 2022 03:45 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Monday said “no scheme will be stopped due to financial constraints” and reiterated that all-around development of the state was the first priority of the BJP-JJP coalition government.

He was addressing a pre-budget consultation with his Cabinet ministers and administrative secretaries at the judicial academy in Chandigarh, a practice that the chief minister had started three years ago.

Deputy CM Dushyant Chautala and other cabinet and state ministers along with chief secretary Sanjeev Kaushal, chief principal secretary to CM DS Dhesi, additional chief secretary (ACS-Finance) TVSN Prasad and other administrative secretaries also shared their suggestions for the budget (2022-23). All ministers, MLAs, administrative secretaries and other stakeholders were asked to send their suggestions in writing and some of them were included in the state’s budget.

The chief minister said that the accessibility of new schemes for the common man should be made hassle free with the use of better technology so that ease of living can be realised.

Khattar directed the administrative secretaries to prepare welfare schemes while paying special attention to farmers, agriculture, animal husbandry, fisheries, irrigation, health, and transport.

He directed panchayats and urban local bodies to conduct separate pre-budget consultation meetings with their stakeholders.

