Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / No scheme will be stopped due to financial constraints: Haryana CM Khattar
chandigarh news

No scheme will be stopped due to financial constraints: Haryana CM Khattar

Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar held a pre-budget meeting during which he said no scheme will be stopped due to financial constraints
Khattar was addressing a pre-budget meeting with his Cabinet ministers and administrative secretaries at the judicial academy in Chandigarh, a practice that the Haryana CM had started three years ago. (Representative Image/HT File)
Khattar was addressing a pre-budget meeting with his Cabinet ministers and administrative secretaries at the judicial academy in Chandigarh, a practice that the Haryana CM had started three years ago. (Representative Image/HT File)
Published on Feb 08, 2022 03:45 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Monday said “no scheme will be stopped due to financial constraints” and reiterated that all-around development of the state was the first priority of the BJP-JJP coalition government.

He was addressing a pre-budget consultation with his Cabinet ministers and administrative secretaries at the judicial academy in Chandigarh, a practice that the chief minister had started three years ago.

Deputy CM Dushyant Chautala and other cabinet and state ministers along with chief secretary Sanjeev Kaushal, chief principal secretary to CM DS Dhesi, additional chief secretary (ACS-Finance) TVSN Prasad and other administrative secretaries also shared their suggestions for the budget (2022-23). All ministers, MLAs, administrative secretaries and other stakeholders were asked to send their suggestions in writing and some of them were included in the state’s budget.

The chief minister said that the accessibility of new schemes for the common man should be made hassle free with the use of better technology so that ease of living can be realised.

Khattar directed the administrative secretaries to prepare welfare schemes while paying special attention to farmers, agriculture, animal husbandry, fisheries, irrigation, health, and transport.

He directed panchayats and urban local bodies to conduct separate pre-budget consultation meetings with their stakeholders.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, February 08, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out