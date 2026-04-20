Ludhiana: No takers for MC ’s EV charging project

The municipal corporation’ plan to build electric vehicle (EV) infrastructure in the city has hit a roadblock, with its request for proposal (RFP) to set up 50 EV charging stations and battery swap points failing to attract a single bidder.

Officials said the project was conceptualised amid a steady rise in EV adoption in the city, with nearly 6% of registered vehicles now electric. (Shutterstock)

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The civic body had invited bids to supply, install, operate and maintain EV charging stations and battery swap points on a public-private partnership (PPP) mode. However, the bidding window closed without any response, officials confirmed.

Executive engineer Raman Kaushal said the corporation has not received any bids and, as of now, there are no immediate plans to extend the deadline or reissue the tender. Under the proposal, public sector undertakings were to install and operate 50 EV charging stations and 10 battery swap points for a period of 10 years. The corporation was to provide land at selected locations and facilitate permissions, while the selected agency would handle installation, equipment, software and payment systems. Officials said the project was conceptualised amid a steady rise in EV adoption in the city, with nearly 6% of registered vehicles now electric. The move was aimed at building supporting infrastructure to promote cleaner mobility.

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{{^usCountry}} Punjab has seen a sharp uptick in EV adoption, with sales rising 48% in 2025 — from 24,008 units in 2024 to 35,631, according to data tabled in the Lok Sabha by the Union ministry of road transport and highways. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Punjab has seen a sharp uptick in EV adoption, with sales rising 48% in 2025 — from 24,008 units in 2024 to 35,631, according to data tabled in the Lok Sabha by the Union ministry of road transport and highways. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The state government has also extended its EV policy, under which Ludhiana is a key target city for reducing vehicular emissions. The absence of bidders, however, underscores the gap between policy push and on-ground investor interest in EV infrastructure in the city. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The state government has also extended its EV policy, under which Ludhiana is a key target city for reducing vehicular emissions. The absence of bidders, however, underscores the gap between policy push and on-ground investor interest in EV infrastructure in the city. {{/usCountry}}

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