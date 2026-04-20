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Ludhiana: No takers for MC ’s EV charging project

Under the proposal, public sector undertakings were to install and operate 50 EV charging stations and 10 battery swap points for a period of 10 years.

Published on: Apr 20, 2026 06:50 am IST
By Rakshit Sharma, Ludhiana
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The municipal corporation’ plan to build electric vehicle (EV) infrastructure in the city has hit a roadblock, with its request for proposal (RFP) to set up 50 EV charging stations and battery swap points failing to attract a single bidder.

Officials said the project was conceptualised amid a steady rise in EV adoption in the city, with nearly 6% of registered vehicles now electric. (Shutterstock)

The civic body had invited bids to supply, install, operate and maintain EV charging stations and battery swap points on a public-private partnership (PPP) mode. However, the bidding window closed without any response, officials confirmed.

Executive engineer Raman Kaushal said the corporation has not received any bids and, as of now, there are no immediate plans to extend the deadline or reissue the tender. Under the proposal, public sector undertakings were to install and operate 50 EV charging stations and 10 battery swap points for a period of 10 years. The corporation was to provide land at selected locations and facilitate permissions, while the selected agency would handle installation, equipment, software and payment systems. Officials said the project was conceptualised amid a steady rise in EV adoption in the city, with nearly 6% of registered vehicles now electric. The move was aimed at building supporting infrastructure to promote cleaner mobility.

 
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Ludhiana: No takers for MC ’s EV charging project
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Ludhiana: No takers for MC ’s EV charging project
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