No threat to peace and tranquillity in Punjab: CM dismisses Shah’s remark

Chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Wednesday said peace will continue to prevail in Punjab and just because of ‘minor crime incidents’ happening in some parts of the state, these should not be considered as any threat to the tranquillity of this border state.

Mann was talking to media persons on the sidelines of a state-level function to mark the martyrdom day of Kartar Singh Sarabha, who had laid his life during the freedom struggle, at the young age of 19 in 1915.

Taking a dig at BJP leader Amit Shah, who recently commented on the deteriorating law and order situation in Punjab, Mann said as compared to the states of UP and Bihar, the crime rate in Punjab was extremely low.

“These (leaders) are only trying to tarnish the image of Punjab owing to political vendetta. One should compare the crime rate of Punjab with that of UP for a clearer picture. Still, as a precautionary measure, we have ensured strict rules on the sale and purchase of arms in the state. Arms licenses are to be checked. Firing gunshots as means of celebrations at weddings as well as playing provocatory songs are being discouraged,” he said.

Only a day ago, the state government has banned the public display and exhibition of weapons including on social media” as well as songs glorifying weapons or violence.

Mann added that the prestigious Bharat Ratna award should be conferred to Shaheed Bhagat Singh, Shaheed Kartar Singh Sarabha and other legendary martyrs who had sacrificed their lives during the national freedom struggle.

The Chief Minister said that bestowing the Bharat Ratna award to Shaheed Bhagat Singh, Shaheed Kartar Singh Sarabha, Shaheed Rajguru, Shaheed Sukhdev, Lala Lajpat Rai and others will enhance the prestige of this award. He said that these great martyrs deserve this award because they had made supreme sacrifices for emancipating the country from foreign clutches, adding he urged the Government of India (GoI) to confer this award to them. Bhagwant Mann also demanded national martyr status for Shaheed Kartar Singh Sarabha adding that the state government will flag this issue with the centre.

Halwara airport to be completed soon

The CM said that the state government will soon complete the construction work of the civil air terminal at Halwara airport. He said that this work will cost around ₹50 crore for an area of 161 acres. He said that this project will further put Punjab on the map of air connectivity and save time, money and energy for the commuters.

He envisioned that the civil air terminal would give impetus to the economic growth of the state in general and that of the Ludhiana district in particular. Bhagwant Mann said that along with putting the state on a high growth trajectory, this will also open new avenues of employment for the youth.

He further said that the state government has been making all-out efforts for promoting sports across the state to channel the unbounded energy of youth. He said that Khedan Watan Punjab Dian, which will conclude on Thursday at Ludhiana, is the right step towards this direction. Bhagwant Mann said that these games have provided a platform for the players for showcasing their talent.

Extending an invitation to people to attend the closing ceremony of these games at Guru Nanak Stadium Ludhiana, the CM said that these games are part of the state government’s initiative to restore the pristine glory of the state in the field of sports. He said that the state government is leaving no stone unturned to popularize sports in the state as it can play a key role in the progress of the state. Bhagwant Mann said that it is the need of the hour to encourage more budding players to excel in the field of sports adding that Punjab has abundant sports talent and the Punjab government would not leave any stone unturned to enable the players to participate and win the Olympic medals for India.

Earlier, the Chief Minister also visited the ancestral house of Shaheed Kartar Singh Sarabha and paid floral tributes to the martyr.