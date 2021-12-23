No vaccine, no salary: Punjab govt to its employees

The Punjab government employees will not get salary if they fail to furnish their Covid-19 certificate details.

An order was issued by the finance department in this regard to administrative secretaries, divisional commissioners and deputy commissioners on Wednesday, asking them to inform the employees that they should register their vaccination certification number for both jabs with its web-based human resource portal.

The finance department, which made the provision for entering the vaccination certificate number in the Integrated Human Resource Management System (iHRMS), also asked the departments to link the vaccination particulars with the salary module. “If any employee has got one dose administered, then the employee should register the number of that certificate. If vaccination certificate details are not furnished, the employee’s salary with not be released,” reads the order. The government order has come as the Omicron variant is posing threat and the Centre has issued an advisory to states and union territories to stay on alert and increase scrutiny and vaccination.