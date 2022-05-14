No VIP treatment in Punjab jails: Bhagwant Mann

Chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Saturday announced the closure of VIP cells in Punjab jails, promising strong action against those enjoying special facilities inside state prisons.

In a video posted on social media, the chief minister said a network of gangsters operated from the jails of Punjab and his government was committed to taking the gangsters to task.

He said when his government took charge, a special drive was launched to crack down on the use of mobile phones inside jails. He said 710 mobile phones have been seized during the drive. Action is being ensured against those using phones inside and those who supplied it inside, Mann said.

“Let me tell you that jails will now be free from this VIP culture and facilities like phones will have to go now. Jails would now be actual reform homes,” he added.

Listing other initiatives taken by his government, Mann claimed that his government has done in 50 days what was not done in 50 years.