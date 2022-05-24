Nomination process for 2 Rajya Sabha seats in Punjab begins on May 24

Chandigarh

The process to elect two members to the Rajya Sabha from Punjab will begin from Tuesday. With this, candidates can start filling nominations from Tuesday that will be opened till May 31.

The term of office of Rajya Sabha members from Punjab, including Ambika Soni and Balwinder Singh Bhundar will expire on July 4.

Punjab chief electoral officer S Karuna Raju said on Monday that according to the schedule, the notification will be issued on May 24 and the last date of filing nominations would be May 31, while the scrutiny of nominations would be done on June 1.

The last date of withdrawal of candidature has been fixed on June 3. He said the date for polling has been fixed on June 10, 2022, from 9am to 4pm, whereas the counting will also be held on the same day at 5pm. The election process will be completed before June 13, he added.

Raju said that nomination papers are to be filed with the secretary, Punjab Vidhan Sabha, Chandigarh, who is the returning officer, between the 11am to 3pm on any day other than a public holiday from May 24 to May 31.

The nomination papers are to be filed in Form 2C, he said, adding that blank forms are available with the secretary, Punjab Vidhan Sabha. Typed nomination papers will also be accepted provided that the forms are in the prescribed format, he added.

In order to qualify for members of the council of states, a candidate should be registered as an elector for any parliamentary constituency in India and candidates should produce a certified copy of the relevant entry of the electoral roll, he said.