Nomination process for 2 Rajya Sabha seats in Punjab begins on May 24
Chandigarh
The process to elect two members to the Rajya Sabha from Punjab will begin from Tuesday. With this, candidates can start filling nominations from Tuesday that will be opened till May 31.
The term of office of Rajya Sabha members from Punjab, including Ambika Soni and Balwinder Singh Bhundar will expire on July 4.
Punjab chief electoral officer S Karuna Raju said on Monday that according to the schedule, the notification will be issued on May 24 and the last date of filing nominations would be May 31, while the scrutiny of nominations would be done on June 1.
The last date of withdrawal of candidature has been fixed on June 3. He said the date for polling has been fixed on June 10, 2022, from 9am to 4pm, whereas the counting will also be held on the same day at 5pm. The election process will be completed before June 13, he added.
Raju said that nomination papers are to be filed with the secretary, Punjab Vidhan Sabha, Chandigarh, who is the returning officer, between the 11am to 3pm on any day other than a public holiday from May 24 to May 31.
The nomination papers are to be filed in Form 2C, he said, adding that blank forms are available with the secretary, Punjab Vidhan Sabha. Typed nomination papers will also be accepted provided that the forms are in the prescribed format, he added.
In order to qualify for members of the council of states, a candidate should be registered as an elector for any parliamentary constituency in India and candidates should produce a certified copy of the relevant entry of the electoral roll, he said.
-
One new Covid case in Ludhiana
A fresh case of Covid-19 was reported in the district on Monday, taking the district's total tally of cases to 1,09,927. While 1,07,633 people have recovered, the contagion has claimed 2,280 lives. More news in brief IMA Ludhiana holds 4-hr workshop on basic cardiac life support Ludhiana Indian Medical Association, Ludhiana, in association with Indian Association of Anesthesiologists, conducted a workshop on BCLS (basic cardiac life support) at IMA house.
-
18 IPS, 10 PPS officers shifted in Punjab
Chandigarh The Punjab government on Monday transferred 18 IPS and 10 PPS officers while removing Naresh Kumar as ADGP (law and order) who has been posted as ADGP, human rights. The appointment of the new ADGP, law and order, is yet to be made. ADGP, vigilance bureau, LK Yadav, has also been transferred and will report to DGP, Punjab. His posting orders will be issued later.
-
Punjab industrialists hails Centre’s decision to waive custom duty on import of some raw materials used by steel industry
Local stockists have started selling steel at reduced rates now. Prices of steel have gone down in the open market and stockers having high level stocks have started desperate sales. However, big production houses are yet to announce the revised prices. Gurmeet Singh Kular, president, Federation of Industrial and Commercial Organisation, said it was their long pending demand to reduce exports of raw material used to make steel.
-
Punjab govt transfers 7 IAS, 34 PCS officers
Chandigarh : In a major administrative reshuffle, the Punjab government on Monday issued transfer and posting orders of seven IAS and 34 PCS officers with immediate effect. The government also shifted an IFS officer. Among Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officers, secretary (finance) Gurpeet Kaur Sapra has been given additional charge as commissioner, Jalandhar division, against a vacant post.
-
Punjab AAP MLA Dr Balbir Singh, son, wife convicted in assault case; get bail
Patiala A Rupnagar court on Monday held ruling Aam Aadmi Party MLA Dr Balbir Singh and three others guilty in an 11-year-old assault case. Additional chief judicial magistrate Ravi Inder Singh convicted Dr Balbir, his son Rahul Saini, wife Rupuinderjit Saini and aide Parminder Singh under IPC sections 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt ), 324 (causing hurt voluntarily to another with dangerous weapons), 325 (punishment for voluntarily causing grievous hurt) and 506 (criminal intimidation).
