Noorwala outage sparks row: Power crisis brews in Ludhiana amid staff shortage, protest

A severe staff shortage and a month-long ‘work-to-rule’ protest by Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) employees have begun to affect power operations in Ludhiana, with a four-hour outage at the 66 kV Noorwala substation exposing long-standing manpower gaps and triggering a fresh confrontation between unions and the management.

Electricity employees’ unions members protest outside chief engineer’s residence in Ludhiana on Tuesday. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)

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The agitation began after a statewide protest on April 10 and intensified when talks with the government on April 16 failed to yield any concrete outcome. Employee unions have now extended the protest till May 24, alleging that several long-pending demands remain unresolved.

Noorwala outage brings issue to fore

The crisis came into focus on Sunday when a major outage hit the Noorwala substation, affecting large parts of Noorwala and Tibba.

Five 31.5 MVA transformers and 54 feeders were shut, leaving residents without electricity from around 10 am to 2 pm amid intense heat.

Officials said a technical fault in the 220 kV Jamalpur-Noorwala line was identified and rectified within about 20 minutes, but restoration was delayed due to shortage of staff at the substation. With only minimal personnel available on site, restarting the system took several hours.

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{{^usCountry}} The situation escalated on Monday night when PSPCL suspended junior engineer Balbir Chand, holding him responsible for the delay in restoring supply. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The situation escalated on Monday night when PSPCL suspended junior engineer Balbir Chand, holding him responsible for the delay in restoring supply. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Suspension triggers protest {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Suspension triggers protest {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The suspension led to protests on Tuesday, with multiple employee unions staging a dharna outside the office of the chief engineer (P&M). {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The suspension led to protests on Tuesday, with multiple employee unions staging a dharna outside the office of the chief engineer (P&M). {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Protesters termed the action unfair and alleged that the real issue was manpower shortage and poor management rather than individual negligence. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Protesters termed the action unfair and alleged that the real issue was manpower shortage and poor management rather than individual negligence. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Union leaders argued that under the ‘work-to-rule’ protest, employees were not bound to perform duties beyond their scheduled shifts and any operational gap caused by vacant shifts reflected a systemic failure. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Union leaders argued that under the ‘work-to-rule’ protest, employees were not bound to perform duties beyond their scheduled shifts and any operational gap caused by vacant shifts reflected a systemic failure. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Staff shortage laid bare {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Staff shortage laid bare {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Sources said several grid stations were operating with inadequate technical staff, forcing the department to depend on temporary duty arrangements. Linemen and assistant linemen were being deployed to manage grid operations, work usually assigned to trained substation staff. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Sources said several grid stations were operating with inadequate technical staff, forcing the department to depend on temporary duty arrangements. Linemen and assistant linemen were being deployed to manage grid operations, work usually assigned to trained substation staff. {{/usCountry}}

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“We are managing through temporary duties, but this is not a sustainable solution. In emergencies, the shortage becomes a serious issue,” said SC Baljinder Singh Sandhu from PSPCL’s grid wing.

Power officials said the shortage was not new, but had become more visible after employees began strictly adhering to duty hours. Earlier, staff routinely worked beyond shifts to manage emergencies and maintain uninterrupted supply.

Unions list demands

Union representatives, including PSEB Employees Federation (AITUC) state vice-president Kartar Singh and secretary Gurpreet Singh Mehdooda, alleged that only 82 of 192 sanctioned posts were filled.

“Employees were earlier forced to work beyond the mandated eight-hour shift, with some clocking more than 100 hours of overtime. Despite assurances, overtime payments have not been released,” they alleged.

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The unions have demanded immediate filling of vacant posts at grid substations and field offices, release of pending overtime wages, compensation for extra duty already performed, and an end to prolonged staff shortages affecting daily operations.

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