Normal life thrown out of gear due to delay in completion of railway over bridge at Makhu in Ferozepur

: The over five-year delay in the completion of a railway over bridge at Makhu, a rural town of Ferozepur, has disturbed the day-to-day life of the local residents and commuters on the Amritsar-Bathinda national highway, who are forced to take a detour or face heavy traffic jams regularly.

Even though the majority of the road at the Amritsar-Bathinda National Highway-54 was completed in 2017, the railway over bridge on the railway level crossing at Makhu has been lying incomplete. The construction of the bridge began in March 2016.

The residents of the densely-populated Makhu complain that normal life in the town gets affected as they now have to take a detour for their daily commute or face traffic chaos regularly. Frequent and prolonged closure of the level-crossing gates due to heavy train movement has also become a headache for the travellers.

“It’s very saddening that heavy tolls are charged from commuters on this highway but none of the authorities are bothered to resolve the non-completion of the railway over bridge at Makhu which is hanging in fire for a long time,” said Pardeep Dhingra, 56, a frequent traveller on this highway.

Satwant Singh, 49, Fatehgarh Sabrah village said that with about 12 passenger trains and 15 goods train running daily on this rail track, the level crossing has become a constant source of traffic disruption. “People resort to jaywalking and walk through the barricade, thus risking their lives,” he said.

“The situation becomes worrisome when an ambulance carrying a patient gets stuck at the crossing. Every time a train crosses, there are traffic jams on either side. The traffic takes time to streamline even once the gates are opened,” said Vikas Passi, 34, a social activist.

“The level crossing has become an irksome burden for them as the crossing remains shut during peak working hours. Unless a bridge comes up on the track, they will keep on suffering,” said Puneet Jain (33), a trader from Zira.

Chaman Lal Sharma, 75, a native of Ferozpur, said, “I have waited at this level-crossing as a youngster and now my son waits here after these many years. Nobody is interested in providing us respite.”

Amit Mahajan, additional deputy commissioner (general), Ferozepur, acknowledged the delay in the completion of the bridge.

“The contractor who undertook tender to construct the railway over bridge somehow got into a clash with National Highway Authorities following which the work got delayed,” Mahajan said.

“The new contractor is being engaged by the National Highway Authority and within a week, work will re-commence to construct the bridge,” he said.