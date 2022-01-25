Northern Army Chief Lt Gen YK Joshi visits his first Commanding Officer in Jammu

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
The Northern Army Chief Lt Gen YK Joshi, paid a visit to Colonel (retd) KS Jamwal, his first commanding officer, at his residence in Jammu
Published on Jan 25, 2022 02:39 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Jammu

The Northern Army Chief Lt Gen YK Joshi, paid a visit to Colonel (retd) KS Jamwal, his first commanding officer, at his residence in Jammu.

Army Commander was commissioned into the 13 JAK Rifles.

”Col KS Jamwal has been a role model to emulate, contributing immensely in the glorious military career of Gen Joshi spanning nearly four decades. The meeting was a nostalgic throwback of Gen Joshi’s association with Col KS Jamwal with both sharing and reliving the old memories,” said a defence spokesman.

The meeting was a tribute by the General to his mentor who groomed him during the formative years of military career, giving a strong foundation to later grow into a war hero, an inspiring military leader and a soldier’s General.

The gesture reflected the General’s connect with his roots and attitude of gratitude towards the veterans and elders.

