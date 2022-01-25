Northern Army Chief Lt Gen YK Joshi visits his first Commanding Officer in Jammu

The Northern Army Chief Lt Gen YK Joshi, paid a visit to Colonel (retd) KS Jamwal, his first commanding officer, at his residence in Jammu.

Army Commander was commissioned into the 13 JAK Rifles.

”Col KS Jamwal has been a role model to emulate, contributing immensely in the glorious military career of Gen Joshi spanning nearly four decades. The meeting was a nostalgic throwback of Gen Joshi’s association with Col KS Jamwal with both sharing and reliving the old memories,” said a defence spokesman.

The meeting was a tribute by the General to his mentor who groomed him during the formative years of military career, giving a strong foundation to later grow into a war hero, an inspiring military leader and a soldier’s General.

The gesture reflected the General’s connect with his roots and attitude of gratitude towards the veterans and elders.