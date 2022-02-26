Northern Army chief visits White Knight Corps, reviews security scenario along LoC

Northern Army Commander Lt Gen Upendra Dwivedi on Friday visited the White Knight Corps in Nagrota and appreciated the ongoing efforts made by all personnel of the Corps towards ensuring security and stability in the region.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

White Knight Corps has the operational responsibility of a nearly 300-long-km Line of Control (LoC) south of Pir Panjal.

“Lt Gen Upendra Dwivedi, GOC-in-C Northern Command, visited the White Knight Corps on Friday. The General Officer was received by Lt Gen Manjinder Singh, GOC, White Knight Corps. This was the maiden visit of the Northern Army Commander to the White Knight Corps after taking over the command of Northern Command,” said Defence spokesman Lt Col Devender Anand.

The Army Commander interacted with senior officers of the Corps headquarters and appreciated the ongoing efforts made by all personnel towards ensuring security and stability in the region.

He also lauded the efforts towards upliftment of the youth and the special efforts made towards empowerment of women under various projects of Operation Sadbhavana, said the spokesman.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Earlier, on his arrival at Headquarters White Knight Corps, the Army Commander was briefed by GOC White Knight Corps, on the prevailing security situation and the operational preparedness of the Corps.

Subsequent to the briefing, the Army Commander expressed his satisfaction and confidence in White Knight Corps to successfully meet all challenges at any given time.