Northern Command investiture ceremony: Reduction in terror incidents in Jammu and Kashmir, says Lt Gen Joshi

Northern Army Commander Lt Gen YK Joshi on Saturday said, “The Operation Snow Leopard is still on” and that “troops are alert and ready to meet any contingency in Ladakh.”

Addressing the audience at an investiture ceremony at Udhampur, Gen Joshi said, “The Operation Snow Leopard is still on. Our troops are on an alert and ready to meet any contingency in Ladakh.”

“Disengagement of troops (in Ladakh) continues to be through talks,” he added.

“Disengagement with the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) was completed from various areas in a peaceful manner and efforts are on through dialogue for disengagement from other areas,” he said.

He said 2021 was a watershed year for the armed forces when they displayed boldness in standing up to the aggression on the LoC and the LAC.

“There has been a reduction in terror-related incidents, stone-pelting activities and protests as a result of the efforts of the security forces and the people of J&K,” Gen Joshi said.

He congratulated the local police, the CRPF, and other agencies for their role in counter-insurgency operations.

He said, “The importance of both the union territories of J&K and Ladakh is well known and we have played our role as far as the security of this region is concerned with full dedication and devotion and are maintaining our complete dominance, whether it is Line of Control, Line of Actual Control (LAC), Actual Ground Position Line (AGPL) and International Border (IB).”

He said, “The people of Kashmir have rejected terrorism, separatism, and gun culture, and after many years, the number of terrorists has gone below 200 in the Valley which is a big achievement”.

“The ceasefire along the LoC has provided relief to the border residents. But the attempts of infiltration of terrorists is going on, which are being foiled by our alert security personnel,” he said.

He, however, noted that the infiltration attempts by Pakistan were still on.

The Northern Army commander presented GOC-in-C’s Appreciation to 40 units and GOC-in-C’s Certificates of Appreciation to 26 units in a solemn Investiture ceremony in Udhampur.

The GOC-in-C’s Appreciation was given to units for their performance in Operation Meghdoot, Operation Rakshak, Operation Northern Borders, and other operations.

The GOC-in-C’s Certificates of Appreciation were given to units involved in Operation Snow Leopard, which was launched after China refused to move back and restore the status quo ante in eastern Ladakh.

Gen Joshi commended all ranks of Northern Command for their dedication and devotion to duty in the highest traditions of the Army.

He congratulated those units which were awarded appreciation certificates.

He conveyed his gratitude to the brave men who made the supreme sacrifice on the borders and in the battle against internal security challenges. In the end, he urged all ranks to rededicate themselves to the cause of the nation.