Nostalgic scribes call Srinagar’s Kashmir Press Club closure loss of their ‘second home’

Under the shade of gigantic chinar trees, veterans would sit and contemplate as young reporters would seek guidance while taking their first steps into the field of journalism. There was no hierarchy. Everyone was a colleague – a younger or an elder. Every day journalists used to come to the Kashmir Press Club (KPC) to sit, discuss stories, file assignments amid rounds of tea and coffee. Corner tables would provide some privacy for those filing special stories.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

All in all, amid the gloomy environs of Srinagar, especially following the abrogation of Article 370, this used to be a lively place full of no-nonsense discussions where journalists would attempt to separate news world’s grain from the chaff.

After Kashmir got its first press club in 2018 housed in a government building in city centre, the place became second home to journalists, especially the young ones. With each passing day, this institution was becoming vibrant voice for the hundreds of journalists based in Kashmir.

When the state police would summon any journalist for his or her work, as has become a norm here for the past some years, this place had become a stress buster. Many colleagues from the club would volunteer to accompany.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Many editors and reporters from outside Kashmir used to visit this place and had long conversations with journalists who were always present there. However, after four years of its formation, it seems the government has put curtains down on the place frequented by the journalists. And when the place was sealed last week by the government, many young journalists came to this place only to turn back from its iron gate.

“It was not just a physical space, it was a platform where journalists shared solidarity. It was a place of thinking, discussion and debate. It was a refuge when situation was not good. It was a second home for us. But it seems the government doesn’t want journalists to work and is using all the extreme measure to push them to a wall,” said a 27-year-old woman journalist based in Kashmir. “The club was a group that took up issues when journalists faced any kind of trouble.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The government said it wanted to avoid a law and order situation after “rival groups levelled various allegations against each other”.

The premises have been handed over back to the estates department. “The rival groups have been levelling allegations against each other with regard to the use of the premises belonging to the estates department that was being used for the legitimate use of the members of the journalistic fraternity. In view of this aspect of the dispute and in view of reports on social media and other sources indicating a potential law and order situation, including a threat of breach of peace and the safety of bona fide journalists, the intervention has become necessary,” the government said in a statement issued through the information department.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The government statement said the KPC as a registered body has ceased to exist and its managing body, too, has come to a legal closure on July 14, 2021, the date on which its tenure came to an end.

Many working journalists, however, say that post abrogation of Article 370, officials within the administration didn’t like the way club was being run.

“With the Press Club shut, journalists, particularly freelancers, have lost their address in Srinagar. The state agencies have always been against the press in Kashmir and the closure of the press club is a manifestation of that,” said senior journalist Samaan Lateef, who writes for several international publications.

Another senior journalist Naseer Gania, who works for Outlook, claimed that the manner with which the government deregistered the club and subsequently closed it calling it as factional rivalry seems part of scheme to shut the club.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“No doubt the club closure will not end journalism in Kashmir, but the manner in which it was closed is humiliating and sad. The move to close the largest journalist body having 300 members is a message to all working journalists whether affiliated with the club or not,” said Gania who used to spend hours at the club guiding young journalists.

The government’s decision was criticised by country’s prominent journalists’ bodies, including the Editors Guild of India (EGI) and the Mumbai Press Club (MPC), Chennai Press Club, who came out in support of the elected management of the Kashmir Press Club (KPC).

The EGI and the MPC condemned what they claimed was the forcible takeover of the Kashmir Press Club by a group of journalists with the help of armed policemen.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On Saturday, a group of journalists led by Mohammad Salim Pandit, working with a national daily, and flanked by the police entered the Kashmir Press Club in Srinagar and declared themselves to be the new interim body of the KPC, which will hold elections for the new club.

Although the two-year-term of 11-member executive and management body of the 300-member strong club, which was elected in 2019, had ended last year in July, they said they could not conduct fresh elections immediately owing to mandatory re-registration of the club which was asked by the authorities.

The takeover by the ‘disgruntled’ group, alleged to be supported by the local administration, had come a day after the administration suspended the KPC’s re-registration certificate - which had been issued by the authorities after seven months on December 29 - following an adverse CID report. The re-registration was suspended after the club’s elected interim body on January 13 had decided to initiate the process of fresh elections and also announced the date. The head of the ‘disgruntled’ group Salim Pandit said the term of the present press club had expired in July and the club was in a “mess”. “We were an interim body to conduct fresh elections for KPC that was in mess. I was one of founding members of KPC.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

However, a majority of journalists and members of the KPC termed government action “illegal and arbitrary”.

“The way a majority of journalists in Kashmir opposed the forcible takeover and subsequent closure of the press club is highly encouraging. It gives me hope that journalism will survive the worst of challenges just as it did during the past three decades,” said veteran journalist, Altaf Hussain, who worked with BBC and Times of India in a tweet.