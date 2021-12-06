Not a single house sanctioned, Punjab’s Barnala, Fazilka score zero against PMAY-G target

The district administrations of Barnala and Fazilka in Punjab failed to sanction even a single house under the Union rural development ministry’s Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Gramin (PMAY-G) till December 6 and thus achieved zero per cent target, revealed the Physical Progress Report for the financial year 2021-22.

While Barnala was given a target of 559, Fazilka was asked to sanction 551 pukka houses.

Also, Sangrur achieved 0.2 % target by sanctioning only 1 house against the target of 568.

Besides, the Rupnagar district, where chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi’s constituency Chamkaur Sahib falls, achieved 0.6 % target by sanctioning mere 3 houses against the target of 478.

The Muktsar district topped the chart by sanctioning the maximum 1,562 houses against the target of 4,309 with 36.2% score. However, the Patiala district was on the top in terms of percentage achieved against the given target, as it sanctioned 817 houses against the target of 1,008 with 81.1% score.

Under the scheme, ₹1.20 lakh is given to a beneficiary living in a kutcha house in a village in three installments along with 90-day labour for constructing a pukka house.

Punjab Khet Mazdoor Union state committee member Harbhagwan Moonak said that the PMAY-G is not being implemented in villages of Sangrur district even as underprivileged people have been living in miserable conditions. “The poor want to submit applications but sarpanches and other panchayats members do not listen to them,” he said.

Barnala additional deputy commissioner (development) Amit Bamby said that he recently assumed the charge but has held a meeting in this regard.

“The district performed poorly under the scheme but we are working on it. Our performance will improve shortly,” added Bamby.

Sangrur ADC (D) Rajinder Singh Batra said, “We are going to sanction 8 houses for the beneficiaries. I have directed all block development and panchayat officers (BDPOs) to clear all cases. We are on the job and the target will be achieved,” added Batra.

Physical Progress Report (2021-22) till Dec 6

DistrictFixed target Number of houses SanctionedPercentage score

Patiala1,00881781.1%

Muktsar4,3091,56236.2%

Rupnagar47830.6%

Sangrur56810.2%

Barnala55900.0%

Fazilka55100.0%