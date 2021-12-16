Not possible to pay equal salaries to staff appointed under self-finance scheme: HP minister

It is not possible to pay equal salaries to the teaching and non-teaching staff appointed under the self-financing scheme to run professional courses in various colleges due to varying student strength as it will put additional burden on the students, Himachal education minister Govind Singh Thakur said in the state assembly on the last day of its winter session.

He was replying to a debate initiated by Hamirpur MLA Narender Thakur to discuss the ‘injustice’ being done to teaching and non-teaching staff appointed under the self-finance scheme. Various professional courses such as BBA, BCA, PGDCA, Biotech, MCA and MBA are being run at 39 out of 132 government colleges in HP under the self-finance scheme.

The minister said that the scheme was started in 1996 in Vallabh Government College, Mandi and Government PG College, Dharamshala, to promote professional courses.

The minister said that total 6,952 students are pursuing professional courses under the scheme and 278 teachers and 193 non-teaching staff are employed in colleges to run these courses. He said these teachers were appointed by the societies formed by the colleges and the expenditure on salary and other items is also determined by them, which are paid from the fees collected from students.

“It is also pertinent to mention here that the self-finance scheme is completely under the control of the higher education committee constituted in the colleges,” said Govind.

The appointment of teachers and non-teaching employees and their salaries and other items are determined by completing all the formalities under the aegis of the society and there is no responsibility on the state government.

Assembly passes Abadi Deh Bill

The HP assembly on Wednesday passed the Himachal Pradesh Abadi Deh (Record of Rights) Bill, 2021.

The new legislation will enable people of rural areas to use their properties as financial assets, creation of land records for rural planning and reduce legal cases and land disputes over abadi land in rural areas.

Replying to the debate on the Bill, revenue minister Mahinder Singh Thakur said the legislation was introduced as ministry of panchayati raj has launched a central sector scheme ‘ SVAMITVA ‘ (Survey of Villages and Mapping with Improved Technology in Village Areas).

He said the bill would also help in preparation of better-quality gram panchayat development plans by making use of geographic information system maps.

Earlier, CPIM legislator Rakesh Singha had praised the government for bringing the bill and said it would facilitate to the people who were earlier deprived of their rights. He, however, said that rights must also be given to those who were given land under nautor scheme before 1980 but were deprived of right of property as mutation was not done. The House approved the bill unanimously without any opposition with voice votes.

Assembly adjourned sine die

Speaker Vipin Singh Parmar adjourned the Himachal assembly sine die after the completion on winter session. The session was held from December 10 to December 15. Chief minister Jai Ram Thakur, leader of opposition Mukesh Agnihotri and the Speaker in their conclusion remarks hailed the members for setting high standards and for smooth conductor of the house.