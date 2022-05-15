Not ready to accept defeat: Omar on revocation of Article 370

Former J&K chief minister and National Conference vice-president Omar Abdullah on Saturday reiterated his stand that nullification of Article 370 in August 2019 was “unconstitutional and unlawful” and said his party was not ready to accept defeat.

Addressing a public rally in Poonch, Omar said, “It has been more than two years since Article 370 was revoked. Even today, youth are being misled. They are picking up guns, but no one asks them why are they doing so, despite knowing they will live a week, a month, or at the most six months before security forces eliminate them.”

The former CM also lashed out at the BJP for calling Article 370 the biggest stumbling block in restoration of peace in J&K. “They said there will be development following revocation of Article 370. They blamed us for stagnancy. It has been eight years since I left the chair. Where is the promised development?” he asked.

He expressed concern over the “dangerous game” of polarisation “being played” in the country and claimed that even his party is being looked at with suspicion despite thousands of its workers “sacrificing” their lives in Jammu and Kashmir.

“The people are frightened to go outside Jammu and Kashmir because of the prevailing situation in the country, where the first person under attack is a Muslim… A dangerous game is being played by exploiting the sentiments of a particular community (against another),”he added.

The BJP, Omar said, had promised that abrogation of Article 370 will also eliminate the atmosphere of fear and intimidation.

“It has rather been enhanced. There is no reduction in it. They are living in a delusion that everything will be fine,” he added.

“Some people are in a hurry to remove the word ‘state’ from everything as if J&K was never a state or its statehood will not be restored. They have changed the name of the company from JKSRTC to JKRTC, even as the government is promise-bound to restore statehood… We are not ready to accept defeat. Let them try their best, we will continue our struggle in a peaceful manner for the restoration of our rights, respect, identity and honour,” Omar said.

Referring to the Supreme Court decision to consider listing after summer vacation the pleas challenging the Centre’s decision to abrogate provisions of Article 370, the NC leader said, “We hope the hearing starts soon and the court gives its verdict”.

“We are of the opinion that what happened (in August 2019) was unconstitutional and unlawful. There is delay in God’s house, but there is no darkness. It may take some time, but we will wait,” he said.

