Not ready to accept defeat: Omar on revocation of Article 370
Former J&K chief minister and National Conference vice-president Omar Abdullah on Saturday reiterated his stand that nullification of Article 370 in August 2019 was “unconstitutional and unlawful” and said his party was not ready to accept defeat.
Addressing a public rally in Poonch, Omar said, “It has been more than two years since Article 370 was revoked. Even today, youth are being misled. They are picking up guns, but no one asks them why are they doing so, despite knowing they will live a week, a month, or at the most six months before security forces eliminate them.”
The former CM also lashed out at the BJP for calling Article 370 the biggest stumbling block in restoration of peace in J&K. “They said there will be development following revocation of Article 370. They blamed us for stagnancy. It has been eight years since I left the chair. Where is the promised development?” he asked.
He expressed concern over the “dangerous game” of polarisation “being played” in the country and claimed that even his party is being looked at with suspicion despite thousands of its workers “sacrificing” their lives in Jammu and Kashmir.
“The people are frightened to go outside Jammu and Kashmir because of the prevailing situation in the country, where the first person under attack is a Muslim… A dangerous game is being played by exploiting the sentiments of a particular community (against another),”he added.
The BJP, Omar said, had promised that abrogation of Article 370 will also eliminate the atmosphere of fear and intimidation.
“It has rather been enhanced. There is no reduction in it. They are living in a delusion that everything will be fine,” he added.
“Some people are in a hurry to remove the word ‘state’ from everything as if J&K was never a state or its statehood will not be restored. They have changed the name of the company from JKSRTC to JKRTC, even as the government is promise-bound to restore statehood… We are not ready to accept defeat. Let them try their best, we will continue our struggle in a peaceful manner for the restoration of our rights, respect, identity and honour,” Omar said.
Referring to the Supreme Court decision to consider listing after summer vacation the pleas challenging the Centre’s decision to abrogate provisions of Article 370, the NC leader said, “We hope the hearing starts soon and the court gives its verdict”.
“We are of the opinion that what happened (in August 2019) was unconstitutional and unlawful. There is delay in God’s house, but there is no darkness. It may take some time, but we will wait,” he said.
-
Katra bus fire: Unknown outfit claims responsibility, police say can’t vouch for veracity
A letter purportedly issued by an unknown terror outfit 'Jammu and Kashmir Freedom Fighters' on Saturday claimed the responsibility for the Katra bus fire incident, which it said was an 'IED blast' triggered by one of its 'special squads'. A senior police officer, however, said they were investigating the case and can't vouch for the veracity of this letter at present. HT also doesn't vouch for the veracity of this letter.
-
The Resistance Front case: NIA raids four places in J&K, arrest 2
The National Investigation Agency on Saturday morning conducted raids at four locations in Jammu and Kashmir and arrested two persons in The Resistance Front conspiracy case. The NIA identified the arrested persons as Muzamil Mushtaq Bhat of Khwaja Bagh, Fatehpora, Baramulla, and Fayaz Ahmad Khan of Warpora, Zachaldara, Kupwara. The raids were carried out at Baramulla, Kupwara, Pulwama and Shopian districts.
-
Kashmir University students protest against sacking of professor
Protests erupted in Kashmir University on Saturday against the sacking of chemistry professor Altaf Hussain Pandit by Jammu and Kashmir government. Eyewitnesses and university officials said scores of students assembled outside the department against the removal of Pandit. Pandit, 53, who was promoted to the professor rank in 2015, was to retire in 2031. When contacted on Pandit's phone number, the caller on the other side said that he was not at home.
-
Spiti valley’s young eco-warriors wage war on plastic waste
Tenzin Choedon is only 10, but each day the precocious eco-warrior gathers polythene bags, beer bottles, wrappers, cups and straws carelessly strewn along roadsides and forest trails in the picturesque Spiti valley, and stuffs these non-biodegradable pollutants into empty plastic bottles, which are reused as poly bricks. A two-litre poly brick weighs at least 500g. The valley, which receives a heavy tourist influx, generates 40 tonnes of garbage annually.
-
Himachal: Modi likely to address rally in Shimla on May 31 to mark eight years as PM
Prime Minister Narendra Modi may address a public meeting in Shimla on May 31, marking the eighth anniversary of his prime ministership, Himachal Pradesh BJP president Suresh Kashyap said on Saturday. Kashyap said in a statement that the rally would be a historic one and attended by a large number of people to celebrate Modi's eight years as the country's prime minister.
