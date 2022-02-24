Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Now, apply online for transfer of CHB properties

For starters, the services have been moved online on trial basis in conjunction with the existing offline system
Considering the possibility of teething issues during the transition phase, physical applications will also be accepted as per the existing process, says the CHB CEO (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Published on Feb 24, 2022 02:36 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

With an aim to improve its public delivery system, the Chandigarh Housing Board (CHB) has started offering several services regarding property transfer online.

These include no-objection certificate (NOC) for transfer deed of leasehold rights, transfer of leasehold property on the basis of registered transfer deed, transfer of freehold property on the basis of registered sale deed/gift deed/transfer deed, permission to mortgage property, finalisation of payments, and issuance of no-dues, lump sum payment and interest component certificates.

The National Informatics Centre (NIC) has customised the Service Plus module on the CHB website – www.chbonline.in – for these services.

CHB CEO Yashpal Garg said, “The main objective is that the allottee should be able to apply online from the comfort of their home, without the need to visit the board’s office.”

He added that considering the possibility of teething issues during the transition phase, physical applications will also be accepted as per the existing process.

