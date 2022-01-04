Now Covid grounds public programmes of BJP-JJP in Haryana

Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar and his cabinet ministers have cancelled their scheduled political rallies and public meetings amid spectre of the third wave of coronavirus looming large and after the state government declared public places out of bounds for people not fully vaccinated.

From January 1, the state government has imposed ‘no entry in public places’ order on all those adults who are yet to take both the doses of Covid vaccination. It is this directive advising people that they should remain at their residence if not fully vaccinated which was coming in the way of planned public meetings of the CM and the ministers.

Yet another cause of concern as per the government’s own admission is that a large number of beneficiaries are “due and overdue since long for second dose” of Covid vaccination.

While 71% eligible people have received the second dose of Covid-19 vaccine till Monday when the vaccination of 15.4 lakh teenagers in the 15-18 age group began, at least 98% people in state have received the first dose.

In this backdrop, while Khattar has applied brakes on his January 8-9 Haryana Pragati rallies in Kaithal and Jind, agriculture and farmers’ welfare minister Jai Parkash Dalal has deferred all his political programmes and other animal husbandry department’s engagements in which large public participation was expected. Power minister Ranjit Singh has also put on hold his ‘bijli panchayats’ slated for this month till the situation becomes normal.

Such is the scare the virus has started causing again that home and health minister Anil Vij, who is known for meeting people regularly at his Ambala residence and in Chandigarh office, has announced that he will not be able to meet people.

Now, the minister has urged the public to send him their grievances via letters or email, promising that he will continue to resolve public problems.

Setback to public outreach

Ever since the BJP retained power in October 2019 assembly elections with the support of the JJP, the public outreach initiatives of the government has suffered setbacks. First it was Covid and the lockdown in 2020 that halted the movement and public engagements of the ruling party politicians.

Later, Haryana remained the epicentre of the farmers’ agitation. During their over a year-long stir that ended in early December 2021 against the Centre’s three farm laws, the cultivators didn’t let the ruling Haryana BJP-JJP ministers move freely in public and hold public functions.

Immediately after the farmer unions called-off their agitation in wake of Centre repealing the farm laws in the first week of December, Khattar started touring the state, and holding rallies and functions to replug with the public.

Khattar held rallies, toured NCR districts and held ‘janta darbar’ in his Karnal district. His aides say political functions of Khattar in the next two months were prepared already and now all of them stand deferred due to the virus.

“CM has cancelled his Kaithal and Jind (Safidon) rallies. I have put on hold all my programmes of January in which large crowds were expected. We will have to be careful,” said Dalal.

Endorsing the views of Dalal, power minister Ranjit Singh said he too has deferred four ‘bijli panchayats’ that he had planned to hold in January.

“We will have to wait for the situation to become normal before we again start public functions,” he said as education minister Kanwar Pal and transport minister Mool Chand Sharma said they have also tweaked their planned public events.

