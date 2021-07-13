Now, dial 112 for emergency services in Haryana

Now dial 112 if you need ambulance, help from police or the fire department in Haryana.

This round-the-clock emergency response support system (ERSS) will function from the state emergency response centre (SERC) in Panchkula. The state-of-the-art centre can function at uninterrupted speed even in the absence of power supply for four consecutive days.

Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Monday launched the dial 112 control room at SERC in the presence of state home minister Anil Vij and Vidhan Sabha speaker Gian Chand Gupta.

Haryana 112 is an integrated emergency response system, established to provide emergency services to people in distress anytime and anywhere across Haryana.

The SERC has been digitally connected to the police control rooms at district level and suitably located emergency response vehicles.

The toll free number in Hindi, English, Punjabi and Haryanvi promises to respond to people in distress within 15-20 minutes and will be operational from Tuesday morning.

Khattar also flagged-off 630 emergency response vehicles equipped with mobile data terminals to all 22 districts. He said 300 more emergency response vehicles will be added so that the target of deploying 10 vehicles per assembly constituency is achieved.

The SERC has been integrated with the mirror centre in Gurugram and disaster centre in Hyderabad so that the data remains secure all the times.

Every call on Dial 112 will be recorded. The data will be completely secure and will not be deleted under any circumstance.

Officials said in case of technical failure at the SERC, the service will continue to run uninterrupted through the mirror centre in Gurugram. If the services stop working at both places, even then the system will run smoothly and the data will be safe due to integration with the disaster centre in Hyderabad.

Additional director general of police (ADGP) AS Chawla, who is also nodal officer of the toll free Haryana 112, said there will be no border restriction or police station jurisdiction limits for processing complaints received under dial 112. The nearest vehicle staff will be informed of the complainant’s location from the control room, who will immediately reach out to them to provide necessary help.

‘HISTORIC STEP’

Khattar said this ERSS is a historic step taken towards empowering citizens of Haryana with round-the-clock emergency assistance. He said ensuring people’s safety is utmost priority of the government.

He said Dial 112 was started by the Union ministry of home affairs to provide a single number for all emergency services across country.

“The service is designed to ensure immediate availability and accessibility of police in emergency situations. The system is an important step towards reducing police response time,” said Anil Vij.

KHATTAR UNVEILS BOOK ON ‘UNTOLD’ STORIES OF HARYANA POLICE AMID COVID

Khattar also unveiled a coffee table book titled ‘Untold stories’ of the Haryana Police in the presence of Vij and other dignitaries on Monday.

The book showcases the extraordinary work of Haryana Police during the Covid pandemic. It pays tribute to the 49 cops who succumbed to the contagion during the course of duty.

The book features ‘karamveers’ of the police department who went beyond the call of duty in enforcing the lockdown, providing assistance to the public, or making them aware of Covid safety measures.

Prologue of the book, penned by Haryana DGP Manoj Yadava, gives an overview of the role of police.

“The human side of policing,” the DGP said, “came to fore in these trying times as 50,000 strong force worked round-the-clock to combat the virus.”