Now, each Chandigarh government school teacher to adopt a non-literate adult

Striving for 100% literacy in Chandigarh under Centre’s scheme Understanding of Lifelong Learning for all in Society (ULLAS), the UT education has directed all government school teachers and principals to adopt at least one non-literate adult. Chandigarh currently has around 92% literacy rate and this initiative is likely to push the number above 95%. (HT Photo)

As per officials, the city currently has around 92% literacy rate and this initiative is likely to push the number above 95%. If a city or state can score over 95% in the newly developed Foundational Literacy and Numeracy Assessment Test (FLNAT), conducted twice a year, it can be declared fully literate. NSS and NCC volunteers will also be roped in to adopt a non-literate adult along similar lines.

As per the Union ministry of education, ULLAS - Nav Bharat Saaksharta Karyakram, also known as the New India Literacy Programme, is a centrally sponsored initiative that aligns with the National Education Policy.

It aims to empower adults aged 15 and above from all backgrounds who missed formal schooling, helping them integrate into society and contribute to the nation‘s growth.

The programme focuses on imparting functional literacy including reading, writing and numeracy skills, and enriches learners with critical life skills, fostering lifelong learning.

As per the 2011 census, total literacy rate of Chandigarh is 86% with men at 90% and women at 81.2%. It is lower than Delhi, Kerala and Mizoram. Kerala was the first to become a fully literate state in India followed by Mizoram.

Speaking about the initiative, UT director school education (DSE) Harsuhinderpal Singh Brar said, “The department conducted a survey in December 2024 and identified 7,761 such people who need to be considered in this category. We have their contact numbers and their addresses so the school teachers will reach out to them. We are also in the process of getting a survey done to locate additional people who require assistance. The additional numbers will help us cross the line while the department will also reward the teachers.”

Teachers’ effort to be recognised

The department has decided that a maximum of 10 marks weightage will be given to the teachers towards the state awards distributed by the UT on Teacher’s Day.

The department will award two marks for an adult taught and three marks if an adult is able to pass the FNLAT assessment.

Additional 1 mark will be awarded per adult taught, and if they are able to clear the FNLAT exam, an extra 1 mark will be awarded up to 10 marks.

Brar added that each government school will also be designated as a Samajik Chetna Kendra, where education for adults will be conducted.

The ULLAS mobile app and Dikhsha platform will also provide online content for adult education.