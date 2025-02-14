Menu Explore
Now, electric vehicle owners in Chandigarh can apply for incentive online

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Feb 14, 2025 09:12 AM IST

Set to go live on Friday, the portal — www.ChandigarhEV.com — aims to provide a seamless, transparent and efficient platform for processing EV incentives in Chandigarh

Over two years after the UT administration rolled out its ambitious Electric Vehicle (EV) policy in September 2022, offering incentives to encourage adoption, it has readied an online portal for easy subsidy applications.

For the past two years, documents for subsidy application were submitted in person at the office of Chandigarh Renewable Energy and Science & Technology Promotion Society (CREST) at Paryavaran Bhawan, Madhya Marg, Sector 19-B, Chandigarh. (Shutterstock)
For the past two years, documents for subsidy application were submitted in person at the office of Chandigarh Renewable Energy and Science & Technology Promotion Society (CREST) at Paryavaran Bhawan, Madhya Marg, Sector 19-B, Chandigarh. (Shutterstock)

Set to go live on Friday, the portal — www.ChandigarhEV.com — aims to provide a seamless, transparent and efficient platform for processing EV incentives in Chandigarh.

Still in its beta phase (last step in software testing), the online system will function alongside the existing manual document submission process to address any technical issues and incorporate real-time feedback, ensuring a smooth transition to a fully digital system.

For the past two years, documents for subsidy application were submitted in person at the office of Chandigarh Renewable Energy and Science and Technology Promotion Society (CREST) at Paryavaran Bhawan, Madhya Marg, Sector 19-B.

Speaking about the new portal, Navneet Kumar Srivastava, CEO, CREST, stated, “It is currently in the testing phase. After incorporating feedback, it will be officially launched next month. The beta version is a significant step towards making EV incentives more accessible and efficient. Digital services will play a key role in transforming the electric mobility sector.”

So far, CREST has disbursed 34.73 crore in incentives under the EV Policy, including 1.94 crore as an early bird incentive. As of October 31, 2024, a total of 5,118 applications had been received, reflecting strong public interest. Additionally, 24 EV charging stations, including nine battery swapping stations, have been fully operationalised across Chandigarh to provide convenient charging solutions to vehicle owners.

Under UT’s EV policy, incentives — ranging from 3,000 to 2 lakh — are being offered for up to 42,000 vehicles of different categories, including 25,000 e-cycles, 1,000 e-bikes and 3,000 cars. Besides, road tax has also been waived on registration of all EVs.

The incentive will remain in operation through the five-year policy period till September 19, 2027, or till the time the administration decides otherwise. But it is not available for the government sector.

A direct incentive is provided only to those users who purchase new EVs from Chandigarh and get it registered with the local RLA.

