Now find videos of Punjab govt schools’ parent-teacher meetings on social media

Parent-teacher meetings (PTMs) are no longer just an interactive session to discuss the performance of students. The Punjab education department seems to have found a way to use these meetings to present a rosy picture of government schools.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Ahead of the two-day PTM scheduled at government schools across the state, the department issued a circular, directing schools to capture the interaction between teachers and parents on video and upload these on social media platforms, to make it available to the public.

Special written instructions were also given to teachers to treat parents with “utmost respect” by making seating arrangements for them and not making them wait for long.

The teachers were further asked to highlight the positive characteristics of students, including good handwriting, attendance, performance in class and timely homework completion etc, in front of their parents. They were also told to motivate parents to discuss the daily lessons taught at school.

A teacher at a local government school said, “It is obvious that when teachers praise the students, their parents will be elated and motivated to say good things about the school. Only positive videos will be uploaded on social media. The department is now putting a lot of emphasis on uploading these videos online.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A few teachers, however, appreciated the idea. According to them this will be an opportunity for government schools to make people aware of the change in functioning of government schools in Punjab.

“Officials, teachers and students have worked really hard to bring digital reforms in government schools. Students of government schools are as smart as those at private schools. Credit should be given to the education department for uplifting the quality of education in Punjab. Through these videos, people will get to know about the immense efforts made by schools,” said Davinder Singh Chhina, principal of a local GSSS.