Now, Godrej Eternia building in Chandigarh under green ministry lens

The alleged misrepresentation of facts by Godrej Eternia, a commercial complex located in Industrial Area, Phase 1, while seeking environmental clearance has reached the Union ministry of environment and forest, which will now take a decision in the matter.

An expansive business office complex spanning around 5 acres, Godrej Eternia had come up in 2015. (HT Photo)

The Chandigarh regional office of the environment ministry will also examine the issue, officials privy to the case said on Saturday, adding that due to the long list of violations, the complex may even be sealed.

The UT administration had recently submitted a report with the ministry regarding the violations in Godrej Eternia building.

An expansive business office complex spanning around 5 acres, Godrej Eternia had come up in 2015. Subsequently, the landowners transferred ownership to individuals and diverse business entities, fostering a thriving centre of commercial activity. The environmental clearance was procured in 2009.

Over 14 years later, the UT administration in August had issued a show-cause notice against the site for obtaining the certificate through misrepresentation of facts.

The building plan sanctioned in 2009 and its subsequent revised iterations, culminating in the 2015 Occupation Certificate, are alleged to have been secured through distortion and concealment of critical information, the notice states.

Concurrently, the UT Estate Office had also sent out notifications disclosing initiation of a show-cause notice by the State Environment Assessment Authority against the site, owing to violations and non-compliance with stipulated regulations, aggravated by the absence of a wildlife clearance certificate.