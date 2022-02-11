Now, Panjab University’s south campus to get a Student Centre

To provide students on the south campus similar facilities as the main campus, Panjab University is planning to build another Student Centre (StuC) in Sector 25, where students will be able to purchase refreshments and socialise.

The proposal was accepted on Thursday during a meeting of the university’s budget estimate committee. The panel recommended an initial budget of ₹5 crore for the construction of the building. However, the recommendations of the committee are subject to the approval of the university’s board of finance (BoF).

The matter was raised by former dean students’ welfare (DSW) SK Tomar, who is now the varsity’s dean university instruction (DUI) in the last meeting of the budget committee, after which the DSW’s office was asked to present a proposal for building a Student Centre on the south campus, which is also part of PU’s master plan.

The south campus houses the University Institute Of Engineering and Technology (UIET), University Institute of Applied Management Sciences (UIAMS), Dental Institute and other departments.

A long pending demand

Getting another Student Centre, on the lines of the iconic StuC on the main campus has been students’ long pending demand as students on the south campus have to go all the way to the main campus. National Students’ Union of India (NSUI), PU, president, Nikhil Narmeta, who is also a student at UIET, said, “The south campus has never been authorities’ priority even though nearly 7,000 students study here. If a StuC is built in the south campus, it would be great help to students and teachers.”

PUTA’s demand accepted (BOX)

Panjab University Teachers’ Association (PUTA) demand that funds under ‘improvement of education’ be increased also received ‘in-principle’ approval. However, the modalities will be formulated in due course of time. Also, two other demands from PU’s computer centre and health centre were also accepted.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON