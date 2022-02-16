Now, pregnant, disabled HP government employees to work from office

With the third wave of the coronavirus pandemic abating, the Himachal Pradesh government has issued orders asking persons with disabilities and pregnant employees, who had earlier been allowed to work from home, to rejoin their respective offices from February 17.

The state government had exempted pregnant women and persons with disabilities from attending office in mid-January, when the third wave of the coronavirus pandemic was picking pace.

The orders were issued by Himachal Pradesh chief secretary Ram Subhag Singh, who is also chairperson of the state executive committee, on Tuesday under the Disaster Management Act, 2005. On February 14, the Himachal Pradesh Cabinet had decided to ease Covid curbs in light of a decrease in new Covid infections.

As per the orders, all educational institutions have been allowed to function as per their normal schedules with strict adherence to Covid safety protocols. Cinema halls, multiplex, stadiums and swimming pools will also open and there will be no restrictions on religious langars, subject to strict adherence to Covid-appropriate behaviour and safety protocols. All social, religious, cultural, political and other congregations, including marriages, have been allowed,, not exceeding 50% capacity of the venue.

368 people test Covid +ve, 1 succumbs

Himachal Pradesh logged 368 fresh Covid cases on Tuesday, taking the state’s tally to 2,81,016, while the death toll mounted to 4,066 after one patient succumbed to the contagion.

At 115, the highest number of cases were reported in Kangra, followed by 46 in Mandi, 38 in Hamirpur, 37 in Bilaspur, 34 in Shimla, 32 in Chamba, 25 in Solan, 16 in Sirmaur, 11 in Una, eight in Kullu, five in Kinnaur and one in Lahaul-Spiti. Meanwhile, active cases dropped to 3,035, while recoveries touched 2,73,849 after 748 people recuperated.

Kangra is the worst-hit district with 62,652 cases, followed by Mandi (38,406) and Shimla (35,258).