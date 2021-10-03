Now, residential universities in Haryana allowed to hold in-person classes

Haryana government on Sunday said residential universities in the state can now hold in-person classes, provided they can ensure Covid-appropriate behaviour.

“All hostel students may be given priority for getting fully vaccinated,” said chief secretary Vijai Vardhan in an order, extending the lockdown--Mahamari Alert-Surakshit Haryana--till October 18.

Earlier, the state government had allowed colleges and polytechnics to reopen for students while deferring the decision to start physical classes in residential universities till October 15.

However, on Sunday the state government announced certain modifications in its previous orders and gave nod to the universities to conduct classes physically.

The Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) have been permitted to open for students with 100% attendance, with strict adherence of requisite social distancing norms.

As per the order, the department of skill development and industrial training, Haryana, will release guidelines for implementation of these orders immediately.

As festivities will follow one after the other in the coming months till December, the state government has said this is a critical period and cautioned people against the tendency to violate Covid-appropriate behaviour during festivals.

Directing the deputy commissioners (DCs) to implement the orders strictly, the government has also allowed the DCs to invoke the provisions of Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) of 1973, if necessary, for the enforcement of social distancing measures. The order says any person violating lockdown-related measures will be liable to be proceeded against and that all other relaxations permitted earlier will continue.