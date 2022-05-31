Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Now, rural areas in Himachal to get free water

Two months after announcing 125 units of free electricity to consumers, the Jai Ram Thakur-led Himachal government made drinking water free in all rural regions of poll-bound state
The Himachal Pradesh governor, exercising the power vested with him under Section 5 of the Himachal Pradesh Water Supply Act, 1986, ordered that consumers in rural areas of the state shall be provided free domestic water supply and no bill will be charged from them after May 1 for domestic water supply (Representative Image/HT File)
Updated on May 31, 2022 03:14 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Shimla

Two months after announcing 125 units of free electricity to consumers, the Jai Ram Thakur-led state government made drinking water free in all rural regions of the poll-bound state.

The Himachal Pradesh governor, exercising the power vested with him under Section 5 of the Himachal Pradesh Water Supply Act, 1986, ordered that consumers in rural areas of the state shall be provided free domestic water supply and no bill will be charged from them after May 1 for domestic water supply. The decision will benefit about 11.5 lakh consumers, while adding an annual 250-crore burden on the state exchequer. Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal had announced 300 units of free electricity to the people of Himachal if his party was voted to power.

The daily honorarium of around 5,000 home guards posted in the state was also increased from 675 to 883 per day. “The jawans receive a monthly honorarium of 20,258. This has been increased to 26,492,” the CM said, adding that the state government had already implemented the recommendations of the 6th Pay Commission.

