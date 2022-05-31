Now, rural areas in Himachal to get free water
Two months after announcing 125 units of free electricity to consumers, the Jai Ram Thakur-led state government made drinking water free in all rural regions of the poll-bound state.
The Himachal Pradesh governor, exercising the power vested with him under Section 5 of the Himachal Pradesh Water Supply Act, 1986, ordered that consumers in rural areas of the state shall be provided free domestic water supply and no bill will be charged from them after May 1 for domestic water supply. The decision will benefit about 11.5 lakh consumers, while adding an annual ₹250-crore burden on the state exchequer. Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal had announced 300 units of free electricity to the people of Himachal if his party was voted to power.
The daily honorarium of around 5,000 home guards posted in the state was also increased from ₹675 to ₹883 per day. “The jawans receive a monthly honorarium of ₹20,258. This has been increased to ₹26,492,” the CM said, adding that the state government had already implemented the recommendations of the 6th Pay Commission.
-
Satyendar Jain arrest: Manish Sisodia says ED move linked Himachal polls
Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia came out in support of his cabinet colleague and health minister Satyendar Jain, who has been arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in an alleged money laundering case.
-
ED arrests Satyendar Jain in money laundering case, AAP cries vendetta
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday arrested Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain in a case allegedly connected to hawala transactions related to a Kolkata-based company.
-
Rumblings in Congress over Rajya Sabha nominees from Rajasthan
Ruling Congress's announcement of three Rajya Sabha candidates from Rajasthan has led to rumblings within the party. A minister noted that none of the three, Mukul Wasnik, Pramod Tiwari, and Randeep Singh Surjewala, are from Rajasthan and wondered how will their candidature benefit the party. The BJP has nominated a six-time lawmaker, Ghanshyam Tiwari.
-
One day, a child called me Rahul Gandhi: Akhilesh Yadav
There was laughter all around in the Uttar Pradesh assembly on Monday, as the Leader of Opposition, Akhilesh Yadav, narrated an incident that took place during his stint as the chief minister. The Samajwadi Party chief was attacking the his successor, Yogi Adityanath, who himself was seen laughing uncontrollably government over the state of education in Uttar Pradesh when he recalled the episode. The former CM acknowledged he too was responsible. The then-sitting CM, Akhilesh, was seeking a second consecutive 5-year-term.
-
Monday Musings:Royal families in Maha & their political affiliations
PUNE The current royal rift among the father-son duo or descendants of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and Rajashri Shahu Maharaj has grabbed public attention. But such controversies involving royal families from Maharashtra aren't new, and so are their political affiliations. Prominent among them is Rajya Sabha MP from the Bharatiya Janata Party Chhatrapati Udayanraje Bhosale, the 13th direct descendent of founder of the Maratha empire nearly 450 years ago, Shivaji Maharaj.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics