Now, SFJ’s Pannun issues threat to tourists visiting HP, Taj Mahal

Ahead of 38th anniversary of Operation Blue Star, pro-Khalistan group Sikhs For Justice issued a “tourist alert” advising people against visiting Taj Mahal and Himachal Pradesh on Monday.

The group said that the chief ministers of three states had initiated a conflict with pro-Khalistan Sikhs by filing false terror charges which could escalate to a law and order crisis in UP, Haryana and Himachal Pradesh.

“During heydays of Khalistan movement in 1990s Indian agencies, using “black cats” frequently orchestrated massacres of Hindus to malign and crush the popular Sikhs’ demand for right to self-determination,” SFJ’s Gurpatwant Singh Pannun said in a mail sent to media houses. Alleging double standards in celebrating Bhagat Singh as a hero for bombing Delhi assembly while labelling Sikhs as terrorists, Pannun said: “We believe in ballot not bomb and will announce Khalistan Referendum Voting Date in Punjab on June 6 from Sri Akal Takht Sahib”.

He said the areas earmarked for secession from India through Khalistan Referendum, include Haryana, HP and Sikh populated areas of UP.

A local court extended the police custody of two Punjab men accused of putting up Khalistan flags on the gate of the Vidhan Sabha complex in Dharamshala and scrawling graffiti on its boundary wall, till May 19 on Monday.

The accused, Harbir Singh and Paramjit Singh Pamma, were produced before the court of judicial magistrate Shubhangi Joshi. The judge extended their police custody after the police said the accused were yet to be taken to the spot together for collecting and reconciling evidences.

Khalistan flags were put up at the Vidhan Sabha gate on the intervening night of May 7 and May 8 and graffiti was painted on its boundary wall. The SIT constituted by the Himachal Pradesh DGP to probe the case had arrested Harbir Singh on May 11 from his house in Morinda village of Rupnagar district in Punjab.

Pamma was arrested in a joint operation of SIT of Himachal Pradesh police and Rupnagar police two days later.