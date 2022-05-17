Now, SFJ’s Pannun issues threat to tourists visiting HP, Taj Mahal
Ahead of 38th anniversary of Operation Blue Star, pro-Khalistan group Sikhs For Justice issued a “tourist alert” advising people against visiting Taj Mahal and Himachal Pradesh on Monday.
The group said that the chief ministers of three states had initiated a conflict with pro-Khalistan Sikhs by filing false terror charges which could escalate to a law and order crisis in UP, Haryana and Himachal Pradesh.
“During heydays of Khalistan movement in 1990s Indian agencies, using “black cats” frequently orchestrated massacres of Hindus to malign and crush the popular Sikhs’ demand for right to self-determination,” SFJ’s Gurpatwant Singh Pannun said in a mail sent to media houses. Alleging double standards in celebrating Bhagat Singh as a hero for bombing Delhi assembly while labelling Sikhs as terrorists, Pannun said: “We believe in ballot not bomb and will announce Khalistan Referendum Voting Date in Punjab on June 6 from Sri Akal Takht Sahib”.
He said the areas earmarked for secession from India through Khalistan Referendum, include Haryana, HP and Sikh populated areas of UP.
A local court extended the police custody of two Punjab men accused of putting up Khalistan flags on the gate of the Vidhan Sabha complex in Dharamshala and scrawling graffiti on its boundary wall, till May 19 on Monday.
The accused, Harbir Singh and Paramjit Singh Pamma, were produced before the court of judicial magistrate Shubhangi Joshi. The judge extended their police custody after the police said the accused were yet to be taken to the spot together for collecting and reconciling evidences.
Khalistan flags were put up at the Vidhan Sabha gate on the intervening night of May 7 and May 8 and graffiti was painted on its boundary wall. The SIT constituted by the Himachal Pradesh DGP to probe the case had arrested Harbir Singh on May 11 from his house in Morinda village of Rupnagar district in Punjab.
Pamma was arrested in a joint operation of SIT of Himachal Pradesh police and Rupnagar police two days later.
Four tourists killed in Kullu road mishap
Four tourists, including a woman, were killed after the vehicle they were travelling in fell into a ravine in Giyagi area of Kullu district, nearly 155km from the state capital, Shimla. While the accident took place on Sunday evening, locals only found the ill-fated vehicle the next morning. Two of them were identified as Astha Bhandari, 26, of Mayur Vihar, and one Sakshi, 27.
HP Police recruitment paper leak: Interstate gang behind paper leak, SIT expands probe
With the mastermind of the constable recruitment paper leak still on the run, the special investigation team has directed superintendents of police of all districts to interrogate candidates who scored over 65 marks in the qualifying examination. As many as 75,803 candidates had appeared in the recruitment examination held on March 27, the result of which was declared on April 5. One of his accomplices, a resident of Haryana's Bhiwani, is also absconding.
₹25-lakh relief for kin of biker killed in crash with stray cattle in Chandigarh
Over five years after a 45-year-old man was killed in a road accident involving stray cattle in Chandigarh, the Motor Accident Claims Tribunal has awarded a compensation of ₹25.27 lakh to hThe victim, Sanjeev Kumar'sPinjore-based family. The victim, Sanjeev Kumar, was riding pillion on the motorcycle of his colleague, Rajesh Kumar, while returning home from work on March 14, 2017, when the two-wheeler crashed into a stray cow.
Selling substandard water purifier costs company ₹6,000
Holding a water purifier company, its retailer and service company guilty of selling a substandard product and deficiency in services, the District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission, Chandigarh, has awarded ₹3,000 compensation to a Chandigarh resident. The commission also directed Kent RO Systems Ltd, Noida; retailer Surindra Audio Video Centre, Chandigarh; and Smart Services, Panchkula, to refund ₹14,300, the cost of a resident of Sector 34ulty water purifier, theShashi Shekhar, along with ₹3,000 as litigation costs.
GMADA razes 40-year-old illegal market in Mohali’s Phase 1, frees 4 acres
The Greater Mohali Area Development Authority on Monday carried out a demolition drive at Shaheed Bhagat Singh Market in Phase 1 and reclaimed around four acres of government land. Officials said around 50 illegal temporary shops had come up at the market over four decades back. The drive continued till 3.30 pm, amid sloganeering by protesting shopkeepers. The Bharatiya Janata Party criticised the AAP-led Punjab government for “snatching the shopkeepers' livelihood”.
