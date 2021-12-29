Now, underprivileged getting preference over elite in Punjab: CM Channi

Punjab chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Tuesday said the ongoing political phase is a ‘yug parivartan’ (era of transformation) in the state as the poor and underprivileged are getting preference over the elites.

Addressing a rally in Mansa district’s Sardulgarh assembly segment, Channi said the Congress would win the forthcoming assembly elections due to its inclusive welfare moves.

He said the election promises made by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) such as cheaper electricity have actually been implemented by the Congress government in Punjab.

“In a short span of time, my government introduced several welfare plans. I understand the problems faced by the common man. People should understand the hidden agenda of AAP as its Delhi-centric leadership wants to control the political power in Punjab. This is unacceptable and the voters will reject them,” said the CM.

The AAP, Channi said, has lost its electoral sheen in Punjab due to its policies that go against the state’s interests.

“Most of the legislators and parliamentarians elected on AAP tickets have quit the party. The Congress believes in empowering the marginalised sections and inclusive development,” he claimed.

On the occasion, CM announces sub teshsil status for Bheniwal village, upgrading of the government hospital at Sardulgarh and a Government Middle School at Juhnir to the senior secondary level.

He also announced an additional development grant of 2 crore for the Sardulgarh segment.