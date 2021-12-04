NRI writes to chief minister Charanjit Channi, offers land for memorial for farmers’ protest

An NRI from Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar district offered to give land for a memorial for farmers who died in the year-long protests against the agriculture laws.

US-based Barjinder Singh Hussainpur, who runs ‘Naroa Punjab’, an NGO, has written to chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Friday saying that the struggle of farmers and labourers against the Union government over the three farm laws was unprecedented not only in the country but across the world. He said nearly 700 farmers and labourers had sacrificed their lives so far in the protests.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“To commemorate this great struggle and sacrifice, a unique and world-class memorial needs to be built,” he said. In the letter, Hussainpur said, “I humbly request in the name of being a Sikh, Punjabi and farmer to build this memorial in Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar district and will give land for the memorial”.

In November, Channi announced a memorial for the farmers who died in the year-long protests against the farm laws that the Central government withdrew on the 552nd birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev.