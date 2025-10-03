NSUI burns effigy of ex-Jammu mayor for his alleged involvement in bovine theft case

J&K wing of NSUI on Thursday staged a protest demonstration and burnt effigy of former Jammu mayor and BJP leader Chander Mohan Gupta for his alleged involvement in a case pertaining to smuggling of bovines. The protest comes in the wake of Gupta’s name that figured in the FIR for bovine theft and illegal transport. (File)

The demonstration, led by J&K NSUI president Ajay Lakhotra, highlighted the shocking FIR registered against Gupta and nine others for alleged involvement in cow smuggling at Bakshi Nagar police station.

Addressing the gathering, Lakhotra said, “This is not merely a crime; it is a grave sin against our sacred traditions. Gau Mata embodies the deepest sentiments of Hindus, and Gupta’s alleged role in smuggling cows for slaughter has deeply wounded our collective conscience. How can a self-proclaimed protector of Hindu values betray the very symbol of our faith?”

NSUI activists chanted slogans demanding justice, emphasising that such hypocrisy from BJP leaders undermines the party’s rhetoric on cow protection.

Lakhotra further asserted, “The BJP’s double standards are exposed. While they champion ‘Gau Raksha,’ their leaders flout the law. This incident erodes public trust and mocks our cultural ethos.”

They demanded immediate constitution of a special Investigation team (SIT) and a high-level probe to unearth the full extent of the smuggling network.

However, Gupta has described the FIR as a deep rooted conspiracy against him by his adversaries to defame him and tarnish his image.