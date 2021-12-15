Nuh court traces weapon of murder through UID, leads to conviction

Nullifying the theory of a weapon being planted by the police in a murder case, a trial court in Nuh took upon itself to track the ownership of the pistol allegedly used in the murder, leading to conviction of the accused.

The trial pertained to murder of one Aamil Rashid, of Bisru village in Nuh, who was allegedly shot dead by one Khalid of the same village.

The counsel of the accused had said that the .32 bore pistol shown to be recovered from the accused was planted by the investigating agency to falsely implicate the accused.

Tracing the murder weapon

Highlighting lapses by the investigating officer (IO) in tracing the firearm used in the crime, additional sessions judge (ASJ), Nuh, Prashant Rana in his December 9 order said it came to the notice of this court that there is a number engraved on the sketch of the pistol, a unique number engraved on the pistol which had been manufactured from rifle factory, Ishapore in West Bengal in 2018.

“For a just decision of the present case, it was essential that the custody chain of the pistol was tracked. The Bichhore police station SHO was directed to depute a police officer and trace ownership records of the pistol. It was found to have been purchased and owned by the accused, the court said.

The court said the defence counsel could not rebut the proof of ownership of weapon despite sufficient opportunities.

The ASJ said there was a delay of around a year in dispensation of justice in the present case on account of lapse of the IO in tracing the recovered firearm, which could have been easily traced as it was immediately recovered, was in the name of the accused, and had a unique identification number engraved on it.

Court points out police lapses

Commenting on the lapses made by the IO in tracing the firearm, the court said the pistol recovered from the accused bore a unique identification number and the IO could have easily proved the ownership and chain of custody of the weapon of offence, but he did not do so.

The court said police records showed that the IO was well aware that the accused had purchased the weapon of offence from a gun house in Jammu and Kashmir in August 2018 against his arms license, a fact the accused had disclosed before the IO.

“The IO said the accused told him that he lost the arms license and its photocopy also. The IO became silent about the ownership of the weapon of offence and the arms license of the accused. He did not try to trace the arms license with the weapon registered in it. He became silent for the reasons and intentions best known to him. This court does not wish to impute any mala fide intention to the IO or even exonerate him of such an intention as the same is beyond the scope of this trial. The lapse of the IO may have been wilful and deliberate, or on account of lack of training,” the court said.

‘Duty of court to find out truth’

The ASJ said the accused may have a question in his mind as to whether the court was justified in collecting the evidence. The answer would be in affirmative. The reason being, it is the bounden duty of the court to find out the truth in its entirety, so that the justice is done.

The court does not sit simply as an umpire in a contest between two parties and declare at the end of the combat as to who has won and who has lost but it has a legal duty of its own, independent of parties, to take active role in the proceedings and reach at the truth, which is the foundation of administration of justice, the ASJ said.

