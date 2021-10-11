Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Nursing courses: BFUHS to hold another entrance on October 24
chandigarh news

Nursing courses: BFUHS to hold another entrance on October 24

97% seats vacant after first round of counselling; in a notice, Baba Farid University of Health Sciences said the candidates can submit online applications for BSc nursing and BSc (post-basic) nursing courses till October 18
As many as 7,825 seats are available for both nursing courses in 103 colleges in Punjab. But during the first round of counselling, only 244 were allotted to eligible candidates. (Shutterstock)
Published on Oct 11, 2021 01:18 AM IST
By HT Correspondent, Faridkot

With 97% seats in undergraduate nursing courses still vacant after the first round of counselling, Baba Farid University of Health Sciences (BFUHS), Faridkot, is going to conduct another entrance test on October 24.

In a notice, BFUHS said the candidates can submit online applications for BSc nursing and BSc (post-basic) nursing courses till October 18.

“The candidates who failed to clear the first entrance test do not need to re-submit online application. A new roll number will be issued to them,” it read.

In the first entrance test conducted in August, the eligibility for admission to the BSc nursing course was 50 marks and for the BSc (post-basic) nursing course 30 marks.

However, only 240 of the 2,596 candidates could score more than 50 marks, while 154 of the 380 candidates scored 30 or more, respectively.

As many as 7,825 seats are available for both courses in 103 colleges in the state. But during the first round of counselling, only 244 were allotted to eligible candidates.

RELATED STORIES

Therefore, BFUHS had sought permission from the department of medical education and research to conduct another entrance test, which was granted.

Official sources said in an attempt to fill the nursing seats, BFUHS may put up an easier question paper in the second entrance test.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Congress, SAD-BJP govts ruined Punjab’s public health services: Delhi minister

Punjab: Farmers protest 25-quintal cap on paddy procurement

Farmers’ protest call on Dussehra insensitive: BJP Punjab general secretary

Coal crisis: PSPCL failed to follow central norms on maintaining fuel reserve
TRENDING TOPICS
Navratri 2021
Horoscope Today
IPL 2021 Points Table
Gold Price
Air Force Day
India Covid Cases
RBI
Bigg Boss 15
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP