Nursing courses: BFUHS to hold another entrance on October 24

With 97% seats in undergraduate nursing courses still vacant after the first round of counselling, Baba Farid University of Health Sciences (BFUHS), Faridkot, is going to conduct another entrance test on October 24.

In a notice, BFUHS said the candidates can submit online applications for BSc nursing and BSc (post-basic) nursing courses till October 18.

“The candidates who failed to clear the first entrance test do not need to re-submit online application. A new roll number will be issued to them,” it read.

In the first entrance test conducted in August, the eligibility for admission to the BSc nursing course was 50 marks and for the BSc (post-basic) nursing course 30 marks.

However, only 240 of the 2,596 candidates could score more than 50 marks, while 154 of the 380 candidates scored 30 or more, respectively.

As many as 7,825 seats are available for both courses in 103 colleges in the state. But during the first round of counselling, only 244 were allotted to eligible candidates.

Therefore, BFUHS had sought permission from the department of medical education and research to conduct another entrance test, which was granted.

Official sources said in an attempt to fill the nursing seats, BFUHS may put up an easier question paper in the second entrance test.