Nutritional support disbursed to fake TB patients in Karnal

A racket involving disbursement of monthly financial assistance of lakhs by creating fake IDs of tuberculosis (TB) patients has come to fore in Karnal district
A sum of 500 per month is given to TB patients under Nikshay Poshan Yojana to patients for six months till they get treatment. (HT Photo)
Published on Jan 07, 2022 01:01 AM IST
ByNeeraj Mohan, Karnal

A racket involving disbursement of monthly financial assistance of lakhs by creating fake IDs of tuberculosis (TB) patients has come to fore in Karnal district.

Following a complaint by the district TB officer, police have registered a first information report (FIR) under Sections 120B, 409 and 420 of the IPC against unknown persons.

The officials also provided 34 pages containing the suspected IDs of fake patients. As per the FIR, financial assistance of lakhs meant for the TB patients was transferred to the fake patient IDs created on the Nikshay Poshan Yojana portal in the TB office of the health department in district.

A sum of 500 per month is given to TB patients under Nikshay Poshan Yojana to patients for six months till they get treatment.

Karnal CMO Dr Yogesh Sharma said officials dealing with the patients have suspected repetition of some names of patients on the portal in the list of beneficiaries. He said a team was formed to verify the beneficiaries and many of them were found to be fake following which the police complaint was filed.

However, the CMO did not confirm the exact amount fraudulently transferred into the accounts of fake beneficiaries and said this is part of the investigation. Police said soon after registration of FIR, the inquiry was handed over to the economic offence wing of the district police.

The CMO said the possibility of involvement of the staff cannot be ruled out. As per the district health department officials, Karnal has 2,009 active TB patients while 58 MDR-TB cases were detected last year.

Neeraj Mohan

Neeraj Mohan is a correspondent, covering Karnal, Kaithal, Kurukshetra, Panipat and Yamunanagar districts of Haryana.

