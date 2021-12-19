Obituary: Surinder Singh Dosanj will live on through his teachings

In an age, when arguments run long and tempers short, eminent author and academician Surinder Singh Dosanj stood out like a natural rose among rows upon rows of artificial flowers.

This is the fragrance that Dosanj , who was also a journalist, political ideologue and interpreter of scriptures, brought to the lives of his students and colleagues. When I joined the Punjab Agricultural University as an assistant professor in the department of journalism, languages and culture, I was more of a colt than a teacher, while Dosanj was already a name that commanded respect in intellectual and ideological spheres. As is typical of me, I inevitably began by challenging his opinions and beliefs and as he had a reputation of a firebrand orator, I expected him to come down hard at me.

Instead, in the days and years that followed he not only educated me on how meaningless opinions are without a matching persona to back them, but also to help me live my childhood a second time over. I could also see that this was exactly what he would make hundreds if not thousands of others – his students, colleagues and rivals – experience his presence.

He was to remain a close friend, guide, father-like patron and above all a gurudev, who taught me (and countless others) like a sober and patient seer.

Dr Dosanj’s reputation as a liberal, left-leaning intellectual owed a lot to the passionate manner in which he had championed the cause of an ideologically-inspired generation of youngsters around what is known in Punjab as the Moga agitation. We often had strong ideological conflicts invariably stretching into late nights. But amid all the heat and passion of these debates, he never stopped being a warm and loving “fatherly host” nor lost patience with my youthful ways, literally hand-holding me through my arrogant convictions.

One of his biggest assets was his ability, even while taking a contrarian position, to help his critics understand their own ideas and intellectual positions on key issues more clearly than before.

At a time when social media has rendered patient, meaningful debates an almost an archival species, Dosanj kept producing students well-versed in calmly working through the maze of diverse ideas and opinions, using debate and discussions not to win arguments but to understand life and issues better.

This is now forgotten art, though this is just the art which has been handed down to us through rich traditions since the era of the Upanishads and of the roving seers.

In modern times, Guru Nanak turned debate and discussion – goshat – into a sublime art form, and a means to unravel the mysteries of the universe and its creator. It was this tradition that Dosanj followed, turning each one of his disciples into a seeker or a student (a sishya or a Sikh) rather than a claimant of knowledge of truth. The great Guru showed us the glory of humility in the face of the infinite unknown.

This was the essential teaching of the great gurus which Dosanj seemed to focus the most on. With teachers like him, learning is never a goal but a process – a lifelong romance.

As an author, an intellectual activist and later as a teacher, Dosanj encouraged keeping passions calm amid stormy events. And it is this quality which strikes first whenever you come across his students.

I was always deeply pained by the intellectual dishonesty that I had the misfortune of seeing in many of his highly celebrated acquaintances-cum-friends who benefited immensely from his magnanimity only to repay with the proverbial dagger that loves a friend’s back. But I also learnt from him how to treat “motiveless malignity” with tolerance and even with limitless love and an indescribable warmth so real that you could actually touch it. He simply refused to allow ingratitude to provoke him away from his composure, no matter how deeply that ingratitude must have hurt, as ingratitude always does.

My mother used to say, “The only way to pay reverence to a scripture is to live it.” I found in Dosanj these words revealing themselves as truth walking in human form. These I believe are the qualities which almost all of his students, many of whom rose to occupy high positions in the world journalism, civil service and academia, have inherited from him.

Many of them would be turning to Ludhiana to pay homage to a fragrance that will always tip-toe through their hearts as long as they find a moment away from the “confused and confusing din of towns and cities” in which men and women have time for everything except what lives within them –compassion. It was this last word that defined the man who will never go away from the lives of those who shared but a moment with him. Farewell, but no farewell , Gurudev

( The writer is a long-time close aide of former chief minister Parkash Singh Badal is media adviser to the Shiromani Akali Dal)