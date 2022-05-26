Offence involving economic well-being of state cannot be quashed on basis of a compromise: High court

The Punjab and Haryana high court has reiterated that an offence involving financial and economic well-being of the state cannot be quashed on the basis of a compromise.

Dismissing a plea from Tek Chand Bhalla of Jalandhar and some others, who approached the court that FIR registered against them be quashed based on the compromise effected between them and the complainant party, the high court bench of justice JS Bedi made the observation taking note of various judgements.

The court took note of two judgments of the apex court, state of Madhya Pradesh vs Laxmi Narayan and others and Parbatbhai Aahir vs State of Gujarat in which the apex court had held that high court may decline quashing of FIR in offence involving financial and economic well being of the state.

The state police in its response had told the court that a very serious offence had been committed wherein the complainant was cheated by the petitioners. As per the FIR, complaint also stood filed against the petitioners before the authorities under the GST Act. Therefore, the FIR should not be quashed as the petitioners are likely to have committed offences against the state and further investigation would reveal if an offence under the GST Act was made out or not.

The present FIR cannot be called a private dispute between the parties which can be quashed on the basis of a compromise, the state’s counsel had told the court.

“In the present case, the offence pertains not only to inter se dispute between the parties but there is an element of possible evasion of GST. The power to quash the FIR on the basis of compromise is not to be exercised for offences under the Special Statutes like the Prevention of Corruption Act, etc,” the bench observed, adding that the investigation might reveal the commission of an offence under the GST Act.

The FIR was registered in November 2021 on allegations of cheating, forgery and criminal breach of trust in Jalandhar. Since it is a private dispute between the parties and they have effected a compromise, no useful purpose would be served to continue the proceedings against the petitioners, the plea had argued.

The court took note of the fact that a complaint stood filed before the GST authorities as well. It also found that as per police probe, the complainant had submitted a complaint regarding questioned bills/cheques returned to the commissioner, central GST commissionerate, Jalandhar in June 2019. As per the police proceedings, the status report of that complaint had been obtained from the GST Department by the complainant, as per which petitioners’ firm had failed to appear before the GST department despite repeated reminders. The court also found some allegations against the petitioners’ firm regarding GST violations.

It dismissed the plea and further ordered that if it is found that no offence under the provisions of the GST Act is made out, the petitioners would be at liberty to approach the high court once again by filing a petition seeking quashing of the FIR on the basis of compromise.

