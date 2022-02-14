Offline classes in J&K to resume on February 14

Following a declining trend in Covid cases, the Jammu and Kashmir government on Sunday said all higher education institutes and summer zone’s schools from Class 9 onwards will commence their routine offline (physical attendance) teaching starting Monday.

The state executive committee headed by chief secretary AK Mehta decided that “there is a need for additional measures besides continuing with the existing Covid containment measures in J&K even though daily Covid cases and positivity rate are generally showing a declining trend”.

Upon this observation, the executive committee ordered that all universities, colleges, polytechnics, and ITIs will restart routine offline teaching after ensuring readiness for enforcement of Covid-appropriate behaviour and standard operating procedures from Monday.

“ All students in the 15-17 age group coming to attend regular offline classes must carry a vaccination certificate with them. The head of the institutions must ensure that guidelines related to social distancing and Covid-appropriate behaviour are strictly followed, including regular screening at the entrance to the institution,” the order said.

It also said that they will also screen any symptomatic student and ensure their testing to contain any possibility of spread of the virus in their institutions.

The government informed that all summer-zone schools in J&K (which fall in Jammu division) will open in a phased manner.

“Classes from 9 to 12 can commence routine offline teaching from Monday. The offline mode of teaching for remaining junior classes in summer zone schools will begin from February 21,” the order said.

The order also said that schools in Kashmir can reopen after winter vacation by the end of February.

Coaching centres for civil services/engineering/NEET are permitted to adopt offline mode of teaching subject to condition that both faculty members as well as students are fully vaccinated and the head of the centre ensures due precautions.

There has been a significant fall in Covid cases after the third wave of the pandemic hit the union territory in January. The daily cases in February have witnessed a continuous decline.

There have been demands from students, parents, teachers and school administrators for reopening of schools which have remained by and large closed since April 2020 when the first wave of Covid had hit the region.

The government order also said that a maximum number of people permitted to attend any indoor gathering will be strictly restricted to 50% of the authorised capacity.

“Banquet halls in all districts are permitted to allow the gathering up to 50% of the capacity (with verifiable RT-PCR or RAT not older than 72 hours), preferably in open spaces,” it read.

Cinema halls, theatres, multiplexes, restaurants, clubs, gyms and swimming pools are permitted to function at 25% of the capacity with due precautions.

440 Covid cases detected in J&K, 163 test +ve in HP

Jammu and Kashmir recorded 440 fresh Covid infections and a death related to the disease on Sunday, an official health bulletin said.

On Saturday, the union territory had logged three deaths and 458 Covid infections.

As many as 1,228 patients recovered, prompting the active cases to drop to 5,466.

The UT was hit by the third wave in the first week of January and had seen 146 deaths and 94,135 cases in the month. From 418 cases on January 5, the infections had peaked to 6,570 on January 25.

However, the daily cases have now considerably decreased in February recording cases below 600 daily since February 10.

The officials said 69,171 tests were conducted in the past 24 hours in the UT, taking the day’s test positivity rate to 0.63%.

Of the total infections in J&K, Kashmir valley saw 164 infections, while 276 cases and one death was reported in the Jammu division.

In Kashmir valley, Srinagar saw 92 new cases, followed by 18 in Kupwara and 15 in Budgam. In the Jammu division, Jammu district reported 96 cases followed by 83 in Doda and 36 in Ramban.

Health officials said of the 5,038 beds dedicated for Covid patients, just over 3.23% or 163 were occupied in J&K.

The government’s daily health bulletin also said that 23,903 vaccine doses were administered on Sunday.

The total number of people who have recovered reached 4,40,560 while the recovery rate stood at 97.73%.

Since the pandemic started, the overall cases in J&K have climbed up to 4,50,771 and the death toll has reached 4,745.

Meanwhile in Himachal Pradesh, 163 people tested positive for Covid on Sunday, taking the state’s tally to 2,80,269 while the death toll reached 4,065 after three patients succumbed to the contagion.

The highest 48 cases were reported in Kangra, 26 from Mandi, 16 each from Hamirpur and Solan, 12 from Kullu, 11 from Bilaspur, 10 from Shimla, nine from Una, eight from Hamirpur, seven from Sirmaur.

Active cases came down to 3,808 and recoveries reached 2,72,376 after 338 people recuperated.

Kangra is the worst-hit district with 62,437 cases followed by Mandi (38,287) and Shimla (35,189).