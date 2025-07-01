Offline registration for Amarnath Yatra begins

Ahead of 38 day long annual Amarnath pilgrimage, offline registration began here in the temple city on Monday with the distribution of tokens to intending pilgrims, said officials. Pilgrims during collection of tokens for registration ahead of the annual Amarnath Yatra in Jammu on Monday. (PTI)

“Around 2,000 tokens were distributed at Saraswati Dham near Jammu railway station by the officials,” said an official. However, pilgrims outnumbered the tokens available for the day at Saraswati Dham, he added.

Dharamvir Singh, 46, a pilgrim from Bihar’s Patna, expressed regrets over poor arrangements. “We were queued outside Saraswati Dham since 4 am to get tokens. It rained heavily. No proper arrangements were made by the administration,” he said.

Another pilgrim Jai Prakash, 34, from UP’s Lucknow cited how Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath conducted Mahakumbh in February. “Here none was listening to us. The gates of the Saraswati Dham were closed and we were left at the mercy of God,” said Prakash.

Some of the pilgrims also shouted slogans against the Jammu administration

A female pilgrim, Meenakshi, 27, from Gwalior, was also furious over poor arrangements. “There is no clarity among the officials, who have been assigned the task to issue tokens. Some of them are demanding documents in original and some are telling us that duplicate documents will serve the purpose. There is lot of confusion,” she said.

However, bad weather, poor arrangements and recent Pahalgam attack failed to dampen their spirits.

“Come what may, we will undertake this yatra. This is one of the most revered yatras in Hinduism and every Hindu somewhere in his heart has a desire to pay obeisance at the cave shrine,” said Prakash.

Sadhus clad in saffron have also started pouring into the city of temples.

The 38-day pilgrimage to the 3,880-metre-high holy cave shrine of Amarnath will commence from the twin tracks — the traditional 48-km-long Nunwan-Pahalgam route in Anantnag district and the 14-km shorter but steeper Baltal route in Ganderbal district — on July 3.

The first batch of pilgrims will leave for Kashmir from the Jammu-based Bhagwati Nagar base camp on July 2. Lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha will flag off the first batch under unprecedented security grid.

Earlier, this morning, sub divisional magistrate Jammu South Manu Hansa said that distribution of tokens has started.

He said after getting the tokens, the pilgrims can get themselves registered for the yatra on Tuesday and undertake the pilgrimage beginning July 2 from the Jammu base camp in Bhagwati Nagar.

“The registration will begin tomorrow at three centres — Vaishnavi Dham, Panchayat Bhawan and Mahajan Sabha. This is the only centre from where devotees can get the token. The centre opens at 7 am,” he said.

The SDM said the per-day quota of tokens and registration is 2,000 each, and the counters will remain open till the daily quota is exhausted.

Meanwhile, ahead of the pilgrimage, Jammu divisional commissioner Ramesh Kumar and IGP Jammu, BS Tuti conducted a successful dry run of the convoy on the Jammu-Srinagar national highway from Jammu to Banihal to ensure a safe and trouble-free yatra.

Kumar and Tuti accompanied the convoy, which left the Bhagwati Nagar base camp in Jammu around 4.30 am.

Kumar said that arrangements for food, shelter, sanitation and other essentials have been made after reviewing security and other arrangements along the highway in Udhampur and Ramban districts.

Deputy commissioner Jammu Sachin Kumar told reporters that people should come in large numbers as the administration has made elaborate arrangements for a comfortable and secure pilgrimage.

Police officials said foolproof security arrangements are in place along the highway, with a joint control room monitoring the movement of pilgrim vehicles through CCTV cameras.

Officials working in emergency departments are also part of this joint control room to ensure a swift response to any situation, they said.