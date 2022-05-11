Old Age Samman Allowance: Haryana VB initiates fresh probe into DBT irregularities
Five years after financial irregularities were highlighted in direct benefit transfer of the Old Age Samman Allowance (2011-12), the Haryana State Vigilance Bureau has initiated a fresh probe into the allegations.
The vigilance bureau has directed all district social welfare officers (DSWOs) in the state to furnish details of beneficiaries who availed the old-age pension scheme between April 2011 to March 2012 to determine whether there were any fake or ineligible beneficiaries.
In his letter to DSWOs, deputy superintendent of police (DSP, Ambala range) Ajay Kumar sought details pertaining to the number of beneficiaries, the allowance they received, offices of the private bank facilitating the direct benefit transfer (DBT), copy of the agreement between the government and the bank, and officials posted in the district during the period.
The welfare officers have been directed to submit the records as soon as possible so that “the investigation may be completed without further delay.”
Panchkula DSWO Vishal Saini, who holds additional charge of Ambala district, said, “We have received the letter, and are collating the information sought.” However, several welfare officers in the state said they had not yet received the letter.
In 2017, Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar had ordered a probe into the allegations after one Bijender Dahiya of Sonepat district brought the matter to the CM’s notice during a public meeting.
A committee comprising resident audit officer Yanchi Behl (chairperson of the panel), section officer Parvinder Singh, and auditor Ashok Kumar was directed to verify the reconciliation (comparison of different financial accounts, amounts to check whether they add up to the same total or to explain any differences between them) already carried out by then accounts officer (pension) Amar Nath pertaining to DBTs amounting to ₹558 crore and the interest earned during financial year 2011-12 (April 2011 to March 2012) so that claim of commission received from banks may be considered accordingly.
In December 2019, Crime Investigation Department (CID) additional director general of police (ADGP) Anil Kumar Rao wrote to the then Haryana chief secretary seeking a vigilance probe and highlighted several financial irregularities in old-age pension disbursement. He suspected a nexus among officials of the concerned department and the private company involved in the disbursement.
Rao said a case had been registered against officials of the said bank in Pehowa of Kurukshetra district for non-disbursement of pension for two months and ₹56 lakh was recovered from the block coordinator of the disbursement company.
In June 2011, the Congress government had initiated a massive exercise to electronically transfer the financial benefit under different social security schemes by making a biometric smart card of the beneficiary through the designated bank.
In a letter written to all divisional commissioners, deputy commissioners and DSWOs -excluding Gurgaon and Rohtak in August 2011, then director of the department Ashok Khemka had said that in view of the delay in the process, the government had decided to pay the pension with outstanding arrear without interest to all those who enrolled for a bank account. They were issued a unique reference number.
Social justice and empowerment department director general Pankaj Yadav said, “We are taking action as per departmental proceedings. Action has already been taken against some officials.”
On whether the Vigilance Bureau had been issued any instructions pertaining to the investigation, he said, “The bureau might have sought the information directly from the officers concerned for an independent probe.”
