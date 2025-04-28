Menu Explore
OLX fraud in Chandigarh: Posing as buyer, man dupes woman, daughter of 2.8L

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Apr 28, 2025 08:42 AM IST

The victims, Mehar Kaur Thind and her mother Rupinder Kaur, had advertised a dining table for sale when they were contacted by a man identifying himself as "Mishra"; after confirming the deal for ₹20,000, the accused tricked Mehar Kaur into scanning QR codes sent via WhatsApp, resulting in unauthorised debit of ₹80,000 from her bank account

A mother and daughter from Sector 45-C, fell victim to an elaborate online scam after posting an advertisement to sell their dining table on OLX. The fraud, which took place in October 2024, resulted in a total loss of nearly 2.8 lakh.

Following the complaint lodged by the duo on October 12, 2024, the cyber cell has been registered a case under sections 319(2), 318(4), 336(3), 338, 340(2), and 61(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita against unknown persons at the cyber crime police station. (HT Photo)
Following the complaint lodged by the duo on October 12, 2024, the cyber cell has been registered a case under sections 319(2), 318(4), 336(3), 338, 340(2), and 61(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita against unknown persons at the cyber crime police station.

The victims, Mehar Kaur Thind and her mother Rupinder Kaur, had advertised a dining table for sale when they were contacted by a man identifying himself as “Mishra.” After confirming the deal for 20,000, the accused tricked Mehar Kaur into scanning QR codes sent via WhatsApp, resulting in unauthorised debit of 80,000 from her bank account.

The fraudster also gained access to Rupinder Kaur’s bank accounts. Under the pretence of completing the transaction, the accused siphoned off another 1.99 lakh through multiple transactions. In total, 2,79,900 was fraudulently withdrawn.

Following the complaint lodged by the duo on October 12, 2024, the cyber cell has been registered a case under Sections 319(2), 318(4), 336(3), 338, 340(2), and 61(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (2023) against unknown persons at the cyber crime police station.

Follow Us On