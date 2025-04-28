The victims, Mehar Kaur Thind and her mother Rupinder Kaur, had advertised a dining table for sale when they were contacted by a man identifying himself as “Mishra”; after confirming the deal for ₹20,000, the accused tricked Mehar Kaur into scanning QR codes sent via WhatsApp, resulting in unauthorised debit of ₹80,000 from her bank account
A mother and daughter from Sector 45-C, fell victim to an elaborate online scam after posting an advertisement to sell their dining table on OLX. The fraud, which took place in October 2024, resulted in a total loss of nearly ₹2.8 lakh.
The victims, Mehar Kaur Thind and her mother Rupinder Kaur, had advertised a dining table for sale when they were contacted by a man identifying himself as “Mishra.” After confirming the deal for ₹20,000, the accused tricked Mehar Kaur into scanning QR codes sent via WhatsApp, resulting in unauthorised debit of ₹80,000 from her bank account.
The fraudster also gained access to Rupinder Kaur’s bank accounts. Under the pretence of completing the transaction, the accused siphoned off another ₹1.99 lakh through multiple transactions. In total, ₹2,79,900 was fraudulently withdrawn.
Following the complaint lodged by the duo on October 12, 2024, the cyber cell has been registered a case under Sections 319(2), 318(4), 336(3), 338, 340(2), and 61(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (2023) against unknown persons at the cyber crime police station.
News/Cities/Chandigarh/ OLX fraud in Chandigarh: Posing as buyer, man dupes woman, daughter of ₹2.8L