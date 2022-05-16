Olympian Prithipal Singh Hockey Festival: Jarkhar Academy, Chachrari Centre win on Day 3

Jarkhar Hockey Academy, Chachrari Hockey Centre and Sahnewal Hockey Centre on Saturday registered victories in the senior and sub-junior competitions on Day 3 of the Olympian Prithipal Singh Hockey Festival, organised by Mata Sahib Kaur Sports Charitable Trust at Jarkhar village, Ludhiana.

These teams have now qualified for the quarterfinals.

In the sub junior category encounter, Chachrari ousted Bagriya Hockey Centre Sangrur by 4-1. Both Harmandeep and Ramandeep scored two goals each for the winning side, while Vipun scored the lone goal for Bagriya Centre.

In the second sub-junior category clash, Jarkhar Academy defeated Jatana Hockey Centre by 6-1. Gurmanavdeep remained the top scorer for the winning side with two goals. However Sahib Singh, Sukhmanjit Singh, Ankush and Prabhjot scored a goal each for Jarkhar Academy.

Jarkhar Academy also edged out Jatna Centre in senior category clash by 8-3 goals.

The second senior category clash between Ropar X1 and BatchMate Sports Club, Sahnewal, was a high-octane encounter as both teams finished with five goals each at the end of regulation time, following which Sahnewal outplayed Ropar by 3-1 amid penalty shootout.