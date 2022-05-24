Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Olympian Prithipal Singh Hockey Festival: Roomi Club seals berth in semi-finals
chandigarh news

Olympian Prithipal Singh Hockey Festival: Roomi Club seals berth in semi-finals

Roomi Club sealed its berth in the semi-finals of the senior category on Day 6 of the Olympian Prithipal Singh Hockey Festival being held in Ludhiana
Players in action during a match at Olympian Prithipal Singh Hockey Festival being held in Jarkhar village , Ludhiana. Roomi Club outplayed Rampura Hockey Club 7-3. (HT PHOTO)
Updated on May 24, 2022 12:59 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

Friends Club Roomi sealed its berth in the semi-finals of the senior category on Day 6 of the Olympian Prithipal Singh Hockey Festival, organised by Mata Sahib Kaur Sports Charitable Trust at Jarkhar village here on Monday.

Friends Club Roomi outplayed Rampura Hockey Club 7-3 to qualify for the semi-finals.

In another match, Jatana Hockey Club defeated Ropar XI 5-3.

Meanwhile, Jarkhar Hockey Academy also advanced to the semi-finals in the sub-junior category.

In a tight clash, both Jarkhar and Chachrari Hockey Centre concluded the match with four goals each, but Jarkhar team won with 5-4 in the penalty shootout.

In the second sub-junior category match, Jatana Hockey Centre defeated Sangrur Hockey 5-4.

While the quarter-finals is scheduled on May 25, teams in the semi-finals will clash on May 28, and the final match will be played on May 29.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP