Olympian Prithipal Singh Hockey Festival: Roomi Club seals berth in semi-finals

Friends Club Roomi sealed its berth in the semi-finals of the senior category on Day 6 of the Olympian Prithipal Singh Hockey Festival, organised by Mata Sahib Kaur Sports Charitable Trust at Jarkhar village here on Monday.

Friends Club Roomi outplayed Rampura Hockey Club 7-3 to qualify for the semi-finals.

In another match, Jatana Hockey Club defeated Ropar XI 5-3.

Meanwhile, Jarkhar Hockey Academy also advanced to the semi-finals in the sub-junior category.

In a tight clash, both Jarkhar and Chachrari Hockey Centre concluded the match with four goals each, but Jarkhar team won with 5-4 in the penalty shootout.

In the second sub-junior category match, Jatana Hockey Centre defeated Sangrur Hockey 5-4.

While the quarter-finals is scheduled on May 25, teams in the semi-finals will clash on May 28, and the final match will be played on May 29.