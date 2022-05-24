Olympian Prithipal Singh Hockey Festival: Roomi Club seals berth in semi-finals
Friends Club Roomi sealed its berth in the semi-finals of the senior category on Day 6 of the Olympian Prithipal Singh Hockey Festival, organised by Mata Sahib Kaur Sports Charitable Trust at Jarkhar village here on Monday.
Friends Club Roomi outplayed Rampura Hockey Club 7-3 to qualify for the semi-finals.
In another match, Jatana Hockey Club defeated Ropar XI 5-3.
Meanwhile, Jarkhar Hockey Academy also advanced to the semi-finals in the sub-junior category.
In a tight clash, both Jarkhar and Chachrari Hockey Centre concluded the match with four goals each, but Jarkhar team won with 5-4 in the penalty shootout.
In the second sub-junior category match, Jatana Hockey Centre defeated Sangrur Hockey 5-4.
While the quarter-finals is scheduled on May 25, teams in the semi-finals will clash on May 28, and the final match will be played on May 29.
Ludhiana | Gang of snatchers, vehicle-lifters busted, nine arrested
Nine members of a gang suspected to have executed at least 50 thefts were arrested on Monday. Eight stolen vehicles, six mobile phones, and sharp-edged weapons were recovered from them. The arrested accused include Gaurav, Nikhil Chahal, Rohit, Sumit Sharma, Prince Sharma, and Paras of Ludhiana of Amritsar, David, Anil Kumar of Dhiraj Gaba of Jassian Road, Haibowal Kalan. Many of accused, who are aged between 18 and 22, are school drop outs.
Petitioner seeks permission for ‘purification’ ritual in Mathura’s Shahi Eidgah
AGRA A petitioner in the Shri Krishna Janmasthan-Shahi Eidgah Mosque dispute submitted an application in the court of the civil judge (Mathura) on Monday, seeking permission for “purification” of the sanctum sanctorum of the Keshav Dev temple, which The petitioner, Dinesh Chandra Sharma claimed was inside Shahi Eidgah mosque. Dinesh Chandra Sharma, national treasurer of Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha (ABHM), is petitioner in this case.
Department store in Ludhiana gutted
Fire broke out at a department store near Grand Walk on Ferozepur Road on Monday. The proprietor of Raju Departmental Store, Vinod Kumar, said the incident came to light at around 10.30am after an employee raised the alarm. Kumar said grocery and stock worth ₹40 lakh was reduced to ashes in the blaze. It is suspected that a short-circuit caused the fire.
Here’s why Kolhapur royal decided not to join Shiv Sena for another RS term?
PUNE Following the suspense for a week, Chhatrapati Sambhaji, a descendant of Shivaji Maharaj, has apparently declined the offer to join Shiv Sena for a Rajya Sabha seat. Sambhajiraje, a member of the Kolhapur royal family and descendant of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, was earlier a president-nominated member of the upper house of Parliament. In 2009, Sambhaji had unsuccessfully contested Lok Sabha polls from Kolhapur on Nationalist Congress Party's ticket.
Sambhajiraje declines Sena offer, party says it won’t support him as independent
Mumbai: A day after receiving chief minister Uddhav Thackeray's invite to join Shiv Sena for a Rajya Sabha seat, a descendant of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, Sambhajiraje Chhatrapati, has turned down the offer and sought their support as an independent candidate. However, the party said that it would not do so, for anybody. Sena insiders said that Sambhajiraje was not open to joining the party but sought their backing as an independent candidate.
