Omar Abdullah chairs pre-budget meetings, assures people-friendly budget

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, on Wednesday, reiterated his government’s commitment to presenting a people-friendly budget for Jammu & Kashmir, emphasising that involvement of public representatives in budget formulation ensures people’s aspirations and needs are reflected. Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, on Wednesday, reiterated his government’s commitment to presenting a people-friendly budget for Jammu & Kashmir, emphasising that involvement of public representatives in budget formulation ensures people’s aspirations and needs are reflected. (HT File)

Chairing a series of pre-budget consultation meetings at civil secretariat Jammu and joined from districts through video conferencing by Members of the Legislative Assembly (MLAs) from Anantnag, Budgam, Kathua and Samba districts and District Development Council Chairpersons, the Chief Minister highlighted the significance of such engagements in fostering participatory governance.

Advocate Abdul Rahim Rather, Speaker of the J&K Legislative Assembly and representative of the Charar-i-Sharief Constituency, also participated in the meeting virtually from his office.

The meeting was attended by Adviser to the CM Nasir Aslam Wani, Additional Chief Secretary Dheeraj Gupta, Principal Secretary Finance Santosh D Vaidya, Director General Budget J&K, Deputy Commissioners of Kathua, Samba, Anantnag and Budgam districts, DDC chairpersons, MLAs along with other senior officials, both in person and through virtual mode.

In his address,Omar Abdullah stated, “The primary aim of these consultations is to gather valuable suggestions from prime stakeholders before finalizing the budget. We want to make sure that this budget is not just by the government, but by the people, for the people. Your voices will be represented, as you represent people of Jammu & Kashmir.”

He emphasized that the upcoming budget will not be confined to government offices alone. “You all have won your elections because people have placed their trust in you. Their expectations are linked to your leadership, and through this meeting, we aim to align the budget priorities with the hopes of those who voted and participated in the democratic process,” he told elected representatives including DDCs chairperson and MLAs.

The Chief Minister assured the MLAs and DDC Chairpersons that their inputs would play a crucial role in shaping the upcoming budget, reinforcing the government’s dedication to involving elected representatives in significant decision-making processes.

Earlier in the consultation sessions, the DDC Chairpersons and MLAs from these four districts highlighted various issues and projects requiring priority attention in the upcoming budget. Key concerns and demands raised included road widening projects, new road projects, enhancement of sports infrastructure, upgradation of health and educational institutions, provision of potable drinking water, development of tourist destinations, strengthening healthcare facilities with adequate staffing and the establishment of new colleges and schools in their constituencies.

The elected representatives expressed their gratitude to the Chief Minister Omar Abdullah for initiating these consultations, appreciating the government’s efforts to incorporate grassroots perspectives into the budgetary framework.