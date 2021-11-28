Omar demands Amir Magray’s body be handed over to his family

National Conference vice-president and former chief minister Omar Abdullah on Saturday visited Famrote village of Gool in Ramban district to express sympathies with the family of Amir Magray, who was among those killed in the Hyderpora encounter.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Omar said, “His father says that his son was innocent and I don’t doubt him. There were two others like Amir Magray, who were killed in the Hyderpora encounter but their families got their bodies. And, he (Amir’s father) can’t go to Kashmir for staging protest. He is here in a remote and hilly area.”

The junior Abdullah said he had come to express his solidarity with the bereaved family.

“Government probes take time. At least the government can hand over his body to the family and at the same time continue with its probe. At least family can perform his last rites, otherwise it would be too late for the family. And, if he was found guilty in the probe, the government can take his body back to Handwara and bury it there,” he added

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The government has ordered a magisterial probe in the Hyderpora encounter. DGP Dilbag Singh had said that four persons, including a Pakistani terrorist and three terror associates, were killed in the encounter.

On assembly elections, Omar said, “Centre is ready to hold elections but the question should be asked to the UT administration whether it is ready. I am afraid, while PM and HM talk about holding elections in J&K, the UT administration is trying to sabotage them.”

“Itne sare betaj badshah hain yahan (There are so many influential perons). They will never want the power to be transferred to the people. See what they did with Panchayats and local bodies… power has not been transferred to them as yet,” he added.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Omar is currently on an eight-day visit to the Chenab Valley.