Thursday, May 01, 2025
Omar reviews national highway projects across J&K

ByHT Correspondent, Jammu
May 01, 2025 08:36 AM IST

A dozen major highway corridors and one expressway, spanning over 1,800 kms, are in various stages of execution in the Union territory

Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah on Wednesday reviewed the progress of multiple national highway projects in and said that there should be no unwarranted or procedural gaps.

J&K chief minister Omar Abdullah (HT File)
J&K chief minister Omar Abdullah (HT File)

A dozen major highway corridors and one expressway, spanning over 1,800 kms, are in various stages of execution in the Union territory.These include strategically important routes such as National Highway 44 (Jammu–Srinagar), NH-144A (Jammu–Rajouri–Poonch) and the Delhi–Amritsar–Katra Expressway (NE-5), among others.The meeting, attended among others by Advisor to Chief Minister Nasir Aslam Wani and Chief Secretary Atal Dulloo, also reviewed 12 major tunnel projects including Zoji La Tunnel, Z-Morh Tunnel and Panthal–Magarkote Tunnel, and other projects, many of which are in the advanced stages of construction, an official spokesperson said.

“These projects hold not just developmental but strategic importance. It is our collective responsibility to ensure that there are no unwarranted delays or procedural gaps. The Centre is also closely monitoring these corridors, and our progress must reflect seriousness and coordination,” Omar said addressing the meeting.

